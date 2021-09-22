Division I
Region 3 — 1. Upper Arlington (5-0-0) 12.0701, 2. Gahanna Lincoln (3-1-0) 11.9861, 3. Pickerington Central (4-1-0) 10.9163, 4. New Albany (5-0-0) 10.4, 5. Hilliard Darby (4-1-0) 10.151, 6. Pickerington North (4-1-0) 8.3143, 7. Hilliard Davidson (4-1-0) 8.1122, 8. Westerville North (3-2-0) 6.5102, 9. Hilliard Bradley (2-3-0) 4.8469, 10. Groveport-Madison (2-3-0) 4.3687, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (3-2-0) 4.1122, 12. Galloway Westland (2-3-0) 3.8021, 13. Thomas Worthington (2-2-0) 3.7917, 14. Westerville Central (1-3-0) 3.5694, 15. Lancaster (1-4-0) 2.5131, 16. Grove City (0-4-0) 0, 16. Newark (0-5-0) 0, 16. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (0-5-0) 0, 16. Reynoldsburg (0-4-0)
Division II
Region 7 — 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (5-0-0) 11.1041, 2. Canal Winchester (4-1-0) 8.6735, 3. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-1-0) 8.5, 4. Uniontown Lake (4-0-0) 7.6039, 5. Green (3-2-0) 6.9333, 6. Westerville South (2-2-0) 6.5, 7. Marion Harding (3-2-0) 5.6, 8. North Canton Hoover (3-2-0) 5.3182, 9. Dublin Scioto (3-2-0) 5.2306, 10. Massillon Washington (3-2-0) 5.0245, 11. Wooster (3-2-0) 4.2, 12. Whitehall-Yearling (2-2-0) 3.2992, 13. Lewis Center Olentangy (2-3-0) 2.6, 14. Cols. St. Charles (1-4-0) 2.4, 14. Cols. Independence (2-3-0) 2.4, 16. Pataskala Licking Hts. (2-3-0) 2.3061, 17. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (2-3-0) 1.8, 18. Cols. Whetstone (1-3-0) 1.5, 19. Mount Vernon (1-4-0) 1.3, 20. Worthington Kilbourne (1-4-0) 1.2
Region 8 — 1. Cin. LaSalle (4-0-0) 13.2163, 2. Kings Mills Kings (5-0-0) 12.95, 3. Piqua (4-0-0) 11.3488, 4. Ashville Teays Valley (5-0-0) 8.5653, 5. Cin. Withrow (5-0-0) 8.3804, 6. Cin. Turpin (4-1-0) 8.1, 7. Lima Senior (3-1-0) 7.2273, 8. Cin. Anderson (3-2-0) 6.4082, 9. Xenia (3-1-0) 5.1818, 10. Troy (2-2-0) 4.9186, 11. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-2-0) 4.6286, 12. Cin. Winton Woods (3-2-0) 4.3701, 13. Trenton Edgewood (2-2-0) 4.3611, 14. Riverside Stebbins (3-2-0) 3.9122, 15. Day. Belmont (1-2-0) 3.7553, 16. Sidney (2-3-0) 3.4245, 17. Morrow Little Miami (2-3-0) 2.8556, 18. Cols. Briggs (1-2-0) 2.7595, 19. Oxford Talawanda (1-3-0) 1.9861, 20. Loveland (1-4-0) 1.95
Division III
Region 11 — 1. Granville (5-0-0) 11.0163, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (4-1-0) 9.8061, 3. Cols. Hamilton Township (3-0-0) 7.7692, 4. Bellefontaine (4-1-0) 7.7, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-1-0) 7.55, 6. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-2-0) 7.3237, 7. Thornville Sheridan (4-1-0) 6.7, 8. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-2-0) 6.4293, 9. Jackson (3-2-0) 6.3818, 10. Cols. South (4-1-0) 6.2837, 11. Cols. Bishop Watterson (3-2-0) 6.2633, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-2-0) 5.6959, 13. London (3-2-0) 5.2449, 14. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (3-2-0) 5.0687, 15. Zanesville (2-2-0) 4.5042, 16. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (2-3-0) 4.1182, 17. Marietta (3-2-0) 3.9309, 18. Plain City Jonathan Alder (2-3-0) 3.65, 19. Cols. Beechcroft (2-3-0) 3.5245, 20. Chillicothe (2-2-0) 3
Division IV
Region 15 — 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-0-0) 10.6061, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (3-0-0) 8.9375, 3. St. Clairsville (4-1-0) 7.5063, 4. Carrollton (4-1-0) 7.2313, 5. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-1-0) 7.1333, 6. Cols. Linden McKinley (4-1-0) 6.6727, 7. Belmont Union Local (4-0-0) 6.5682, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (4-1-0) 6.2758, 9. New Concord John Glenn (2-2-0) 5.9444, 10. Circleville Logan Elm (3-2-0) 5.4289, 11. Sparta Highland (3-2-0) 5.1253, 12. Heath (3-2-0) 5.1222, 13. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (2-1-0) 5, 14. Newark Licking Valley (2-2-0) 4.9306, 15. Cambridge (3-2-0) 4.6327, 16. McArthur Vinton County (3-1-0) 4.5801, 17. Zanesville Maysville (2-3-0) 4.0727, 18. Cols. East (3-2-0) 3.9122, 19. Warsaw River View (2-3-0) 3.1776, 20. Vincent Warren (2-3-0) 2.8402
Region 16 — 1. Eaton (5-0-0) 11.4616, 2. Cin. Wyoming (5-0-0) 9.2857, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-0-0) 9.0306, 4. Waverly (4-0-0) 8.9761, 5. St. Paris Graham Local (3-1-0) 8.1573, 6. Greenfield McClain (4-0-0) 7.7045, 7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-1-0) 7.2837, 8. Bethel-Tate (3-1-0) 6.9545, 9. West Milton Milton-Union (4-1-0) 6.5, 10. Germantown Valley View (3-2-0) 5.3253, 11. Cleves Taylor (3-2-0) 5.049, 12. Hillsboro (3-2-0) 4.9707, 13. Washington C.H. Washington (2-2-0) 4.9167, 14. Day. Oakwood (2-3-0) 4.75, 15. Day. Northridge (3-2-0) 4.7, 16. Waynesville (4-1-0) 4.5101, 17. Cin. Shroder (2-1-0) 3.7588, 18. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-2-0) 3.65, 19. Cin. Indian Hill (1-4-0) 2.8192, 20. Batavia (1-3-0) 2.0341
Division V
Region 19 — 1. Piketon (5-0-0) 9.803, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0-0) 9.0918, 3. Ironton (4-1-0) 7.7306, 4. Portsmouth (4-1-0) 7.0113, 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (2-1-0) 6.5208, 6. Minford (3-1-0) 5.8182, 7. Portsmouth West (3-2-0) 5.3788, 8. Amanda-Clearcreek (3-2-0) 5.25, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-2-0) 5.098, 10. Wheelersburg (2-3-0) 4.8551, 11. Zanesville West Muskingum (4-1-0) 4.6526, 12. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-3-0) 4.432, 13. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-3-0) 3.95, 14. New Lexington (2-3-0) 3.4141, 15. Wellston (2-3-0) 3.1131, 16. Pomeroy Meigs (2-2-0) 2.9971, 17. Baltimore Liberty Union (2-3-0) 2.7, 18. Albany Alexander (2-3-0) 2.1082, 19. McConnelsville Morgan (1-3-0) 2.0927, 20. Coshocton (1-3-0) 1.6868