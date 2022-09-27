COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
There are 711 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.
OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Sept. 27, 2022 (Entering Week 7)
Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.
Division I
Region 4 — 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (6-0) 18.7687, 2. Cin. Elder (5-1) 17.5051, 3. West Chester Lakota West (6-0) 14.85, 4. Springboro (5-1) 14.8333, 5. Cin. Princeton (5-1) 14.3833, 6. Milford (5-1) 13.2833, 7. Fairfield (5-1) 11.8167, 7. Mason (5-1) 11.8167, 9. Cin. Western Hills (4-2) 8.35, 10. Cin. St. Xavier (2-4) 6.1061, 11. Hamilton (2-4) 5.2667, 12. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (2-4) 4.7167, 13. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-3) 4.2333, 14. Cin. Colerain (2-4) 3.4293, 15. Middletown (2-4) 3.3833, 16. Lebanon (2-4) 3.15, 17. Cin. Oak Hills (2-4) 2.0833, 18. Cin. Sycamore (0-6) 0, 18. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-6) 0
Division II
Region 7 — 1. Uniontown Lake (6-0) 15.9667, 2. Massillon Washington (5-1) 15.0333, 3. Westerville South (5-1) 13.65, 4. Sunbury Big Walnut (5-1) 11.9217, 5. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (5-1) 10.3586, 6. Dover (4-2) 9.0379, 7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-2) 8.2364, 8. Green (3-3) 8.0333, 9. North Canton Hoover (4-2) 7.7833, 10. Canal Winchester (4-2) 7.2667, 11. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-3) 7.2333, 12. Worthington Kilbourne (2-4) 7.05, 13. Massillon Perry (4-2) 6.9318, 14. Ashville Teays Valley (3-3) 5.5126, 15. Cols. St. Charles (3-3) 5.3106, 16. Wooster (3-3) 5.2833, 17. Cols. Northland (2-3) 4.9705, 18. Cols. Independence (3-2) 4.6218, 19. Cols. Briggs (3-2) 4.5069, 20. Dublin Scioto (1-5) 2.2
Division III
Region 11 — 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-1) 14.1667, 2. Chillicothe (5-1) 12.0833, 3. Thornville Sheridan (5-1) 11.7667, 4. Washington C.H. Washington (5-1) 10.6641, 5. Jackson (4-2) 10.5333, 6. Cols. Bishop Watterson (5-1) 10.5153, 7. Granville (5-1) 10.3833, 8. London (4-2) 9.9823, 9. Bellefontaine (5-1) 9.95, 10. Cols. South (5-0) 9.786, 11. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 9.7, 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-2) 7.1833, 13. Cols. Hamilton Township (3-2) 6.1222, 14. Zanesville (3-3) 5.3667, 15. Circleville (4-2) 5.2833, 16. Whitehall-Yearling (4-2) 5.0859, 17. Cols. Beechcroft (3-2) 4.7793, 18. Cols. Linden McKinley (3-2) 4.1977, 19. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (2-4) 3.9833, 20. Marietta (2-4) 2.4003
Division IV
Region 15 — 1. Steubenville (6-0) 13.8333, 2. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (6-0) 10.7601, 3. Circleville Logan Elm (5-1) 10.596, 4. Cols. East (5-0) 9.7442, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-2) 9.5119, 6. St. Clairsville (4-2) 9.4871, 7. New Lexington (5-1) 9.3333, 8. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-2) 8.5149, 9. Newark Licking Valley (4-2) 6.8833, 10. Carrollton (5-1) 6.5833, 11. McConnelsville Morgan (4-2) 6.45, 12. McArthur Vinton County (4-2) 6.0833, 13. Cambridge (4-2) 4.6833, 14. Duncan Falls Philo (3-3) 4.3833, 15. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (2-3) 4.3115, 16. Cols. Bishop Hartley (2-4) 4.2667, 17. Warsaw River View (3-3) 4.1333, 18. KIPP Columbus (3-3) 3.6143, 19. Uhrichsville Claymont (2-4) 3.0333, 20. Zanesville Maysville (3-3) 2.65
Division V
Region 20 — 1. Chillicothe Zane Trace (6-0) 11.9, 2. Cin. Madeira (6-0) 11.0667, 3. Springfield Northeastern (6-0) 11.0333, 4. Germantown Valley View (5-1) 10.75, 5. West Milton Milton-Union (6-0) 10.55, 6. Jamestown Greeneview (5-1) 9.5833, 7. Brookville (5-1) 8.75, 8. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-2) 7.1979, 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-1) 6.4778, 10. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-2) 5.8759, 11. Waynesville (3-3) 5.7833, 12. Blanchester (4-2) 5.4, 13. Cin. North College Hill (2-2) 3.8654, 14. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-4) 3.5556, 15. Cin. Mariemont (3-3) 3.5333, 16. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-3) 3.2491, 17. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-2) 2.5023, 18. Carlisle (2-4) 2.1742, 19. Norwood (1-5) 1.8833, 20. Williamsport Westfall (2-4) 1.7333