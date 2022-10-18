COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
There are 711 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.
OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 18, 2022 (Entering Week 10)
Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.
Division I
Region 4 — 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (8-1) 32.2924, 2. Cin. Elder (7-2) 30.39, 3. West Chester Lakota West (9-0) 29.7, 4. Cin. Princeton (8-1) 23.0222, 5. Springboro (6-3) 22.7626, 6. Milford (7-2) 20.9833, 7. Mason (7-2) 19.2556, 8. Fairfield (6-3) 16.5833, 9. Cin. St. Xavier (3-6) 10.8225, 10. Cin. Western Hills (4-5) 10.601, 11. Cin. Colerain (4-5) 8.7475, 12. Cincinnati West Clermont (4-5) 7.6222, 13. Middletown (3-6) 7.2111, 14. Lebanon (4-5) 7.0278, 15. Cin. Oak Hills (4-5) 6.7333, 16. Hamilton (2-7) 5.7944, 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-6) 5.3667, 18. Cin. Sycamore (0-9) 0, 18. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-9) 0
Division II
Region 7 — 1. Massillon Washington (7-1) 30.0221, 2. Uniontown Lake (8-1) 26.6278, 3. Westerville South (8-1) 24.9056, 4. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (8-1) 21.9545, 5. Sunbury Big Walnut (8-1) 21.9394, 6. North Canton Hoover (6-3) 15.5051, 7. Cols. Independence (6-2) 14.7768, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-4) 14.4097, 9. Dover (5-4) 14.3187, 10. Pataskala Licking Hts. (5-4) 13.432, 11. Green (4-5) 13.2722, 12. Worthington Kilbourne (4-5) 11.8722, 13. Canal Winchester (5-4) 11.4833, 14. Massillon Perry (4-5) 10.5928, 15. Cols. St. Charles (4-5) 9.298, 16. Ashville Teays Valley (5-4) 9.096, 17. Wooster (4-5) 8.8389, 18. Dublin Scioto (3-6) 8.0556, 19. Cols. Northland (4-4) 7.6985, 20. Cols. Briggs (4-4) 7.4494
Division III
Region 11 — 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-2) 22.4394, 2. Jackson (7-2) 22.3667, 3. Cols. Bishop Watterson (8-1) 22.0347, 4. Thornville Sheridan (8-1) 21.6167, 5. Bellefontaine (8-1) 20.1722, 6. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-1) 19.5611, 7. Chillicothe (7-2) 18.6778, 8. London (6-3) 18.4394, 9. Granville (7-2) 17.6889, 10. Washington C.H. Washington (7-2) 17.4343, 11. Cols. South (7-1) 16.7425, 12. Cols. Beechcroft (6-2) 13.7708, 13. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-3) 13.5222, 14. Cols. Hamilton Township (6-2) 11.8264, 15. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (4-5) 9.2389, 16. Zanesville (3-6) 5.3778, 17. Circleville (4-5) 5.2222, 18. Whitehall-Yearling (4-5) 5.1723, 19. New Concord John Glenn (3-6) 4.3111, 20. Cols. Linden McKinley (3-5) 3.6161
Division IV
Region 15 — 1. Steubenville (8-1) 24.9988, 2. St. Clairsville (7-2) 22.4839, 3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-3) 17.8469, 4. Cols. East (7-1) 17.7086, 5. New Lexington (8-1) 17.1778, 6. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-2) 17.1315, 7. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-2) 15.378, 8. Circleville Logan Elm (7-2) 14.6465, 9. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-5) 12.3182, 10. Cambridge (7-2) 11.8535, 11. Carrollton (6-3) 9.9615, 12. McArthur Vinton County (5-4) 9.6556, 13. McConnelsville Morgan (5-4) 8.7222, 14. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-3) 8.125, 15. Duncan Falls Philo (4-5) 7.9167, 16. Newark Licking Valley (4-5) 7.6222, 17. Zanesville Maysville (5-4) 6.8167, 18. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-5) 6.7708, 19. Vincent Warren (3-6) 6.2895, 20. KIPP Columbus (5-4) 5.184