COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
There are 711 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.
OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 4, 2022 (Entering Week 8)
Division I
Region 4 — 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (7-0) 24.6327, 2. West Chester Lakota West (7-0) 19.4, 3. Cin. Elder (5-2) 18.6623, 4. Cin. Princeton (6-1) 17.7, 5. Springboro (5-2) 16.7431, 6. Milford (6-1) 15.9357, 7. Fairfield (6-1) 14.5714, 8. Mason (5-2) 12.3429, 9. Cin. Western Hills (4-3) 8.6857, 10. Cin. St. Xavier (2-5) 7.1097, 11. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-4) 5.9857, 12. Middletown (3-4) 5.9143, 13. Lebanon (3-4) 5.6429, 14. Hamilton (2-5) 5.6071, 15. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-4) 3.7929, 16. Cin. Colerain (2-5) 3.1198, 17. Cin. Oak Hills (2-5) 1.7857, 18. Cin. Sycamore (0-7) 0, 18. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-7) 0
Division II
Region 7 — 1. Massillon Washington (6-1) 19.461, 2. Westerville South (6-1) 17.9786, 3. Uniontown Lake (6-1) 17.4714, 4. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (6-1) 14.0159, 5. Sunbury Big Walnut (6-1) 13.868, 6. North Canton Hoover (5-2) 11.5429, 7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (5-2) 10.7245, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-3) 10.3714, 9. Canal Winchester (5-2) 10.0357, 10. Dover (4-3) 9.8061, 11. Green (3-4) 9.3929, 12. Massillon Perry (4-3) 8.8265, 13. Cols. Independence (4-2) 8.2597, 14. Ashville Teays Valley (4-3) 8.2525, 15. Worthington Kilbourne (2-5) 7.9143, 16. Wooster (4-3) 7.3214, 17. Cols. Briggs (4-2) 6.8391, 18. Cols. St. Charles (3-4) 5.5476, 19. Logan (3-4) 4.8071, 20. Cols. Northland (2-4) 4.6178
Division III
Region 11 — 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-1) 17.8, 2. Chillicothe (6-1) 14.8643, 3. Cols. Bishop Watterson (6-1) 14.2959, 4. Bellefontaine (6-1) 14.0714, 5. Thornville Sheridan (6-1) 13.85, 6. Jackson (5-2) 13.6071, 7. Washington C.H. Washington (6-1) 12.9935, 8. London (4-3) 11.5144, 9. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-1) 11.2071, 10. Granville (5-2) 11.2, 11. Cols. South (5-1) 9.6078, 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-2) 9.3571, 13. Cols. Beechcroft (4-2) 7.8779, 14. Cols. Hamilton Township (4-2) 6.9167, 15. Zanesville (3-4) 5.4357, 16. Whitehall-Yearling (4-3) 5.2143, 17. Circleville (4-3) 4.8786, 18. Cols. Linden McKinley (3-3) 4.3284, 19. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (2-5) 4.2714
Division IV
Region 15 — 1. Steubenville (6-1) 16.312, 2. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-0) 14.2893, 3. Cols. East (6-0) 13.9951, 4. New Lexington (6-1) 12.8643, 5. St. Clairsville (5-2) 12.7901, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (6-1) 12.0339, 7. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-2) 10.7519, 8. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-3) 10.3469, 9. Cambridge (5-2) 8.1847, 10. McConnelsville Morgan (4-3) 6.9857, 11. Newark Licking Valley (4-3) 6.8571, 12. McArthur Vinton County (4-3) 6.6429, 13. Carrollton (5-2) 6.0253, 14. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-3) 5.3106, 15. Cols. Bishop Hartley (2-5) 4.9143, 16. KIPP Columbus (4-3) 4.7381, 17. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (2-4) 4.5911, 18. Zanesville Maysville (4-3) 4.5643, 19. Duncan Falls Philo (3-4) 4.45, 20. Warsaw River View (3-4) 3.8