COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament tips off Friday morning at the University of Dayton Arena and the OHSAA will recognize many award winners throughout the state tournament, including the induction ceremony for the OHSAA Circle of Champions.
Entering the Circle of Champions is Dayton native and two-time Olympic Gold Medal hurdler Edwin Moses, former Major League Baseball umpire Larry Barnett, former Zanesville, Western Carolina and NBA basketball standout Kevin Martin, former women’s professional basketball championship coach Brian Agler, and Cleveland Central Catholic, Ohio State University and WNBA standout Jantel Lavender.
Lavender was honored last weekend at the girls basketball state tournament, along with Carolyn Bowers and Katie Horstman, who were saluted for being trailblazers in girls sports in Ohio after Title IX was passed by Congress 50 years ago.
The Circle of Champions ceremony will take place Saturday evening at halftime of the first Division I semifinal game that begins at 5:15 p.m. The Circle of Champions program recognizes individuals who had prominent roles in the history of Ohio athletics. More information and past winners are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/AboutOHSAA/CircleOfChampions
OHSAA Circle of Champions and Title IX Honorees
Edwin Moses is one of the country’s all-time greatest track & field athletes, having qualified for four Olympic Games and winning gold medals in the 400-meter hurdles in both the 1976 and 1984 Olympics and a bronze medal in the 1988 Games. Between 1977 and 1987, he won 107 consecutive finals in the 400 hurdles – winning 122 consecutive races overall – while setting the world record four times and capturing several other world championships. A graduate Dayton Fairview High School, Dr. Moses has also been a lifelong advocate and has served on numerous national and international committees for athlete eligibility reforms, anti-drug policies and promoting participation and sport as a tool for social change. He holds a degree in physics from Morehouse College, earned his MBA from Pepperdine and was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Massachusetts.
Larry Barnett, a native of Prospect, Ohio, and graduate of Marion Elgin High School, was an American League baseball umpire for 30 years between 1969 and 1999 before spending two years as the league’s supervisor of umpires. Larry umpired in four World Series, seven American League Championship Series and four All-Star Games. He was the home plate umpire when Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games played record in 1995. In addition to his service to Major League Baseball, Larry spent nearly 45 years donating his time to visit retired veterans’ hospitals and homes across the country.
Kevin Martin was a standout basketball player at Zanesville High School, where graduated 2001. He then played three seasons at Western Carolina University, where he ranks fourth in on the school’s career scoring list, was twice a first team all-conference selection and ranked second in the nation in scoring as a junior. Following that 2004 season, he was drafted in the first round and 26th overall by the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. Kevin played 12 seasons in the NBA with five different franchises, scored over 12,000 points and had a 17.4 career scoring average before retiring in 2016.
Brian Agler, also a native of Prospect, Ohio, became the vice president and director of athletics and recreation in January 2021 at his alma mater, Wittenberg University, where, during his playing career, he helped the Tigers win the 1977 NCAA Division III national championship and was an All-American as a senior. He coached women’s college basketball for 15 years before moving to the professional ranks for the next 24 years, leading the Columbus Quest to a pair of ABL Championships and the Seattle and Los Angeles to WNBA titles in 2010 and 2016, respectively.
Jantel Lavender helped Cleveland Central Catholic win the 2007 OHSAA Division III girls state basketball championship before enjoying four outstanding years at Ohio State, where she was Big Ten Player-of-the-Year four straight seasons, was a three-time All-American and ended her career as the school’s career scoring and rebounding leader. Besides playing overseas, she has played in the WNBA since 2011, helping the Los Angeles Sparks win the 2016 WNBA title, was a 2015 WNBA All-Star and is currently a member of the Indiana Fever.
In 1969, Carolyn Bowers presented developmental plans to the OHSAA for the first girls gymnastics meet. Through her persistence, the OHSAA conducted that initial state meet in 1973, the first state tournament in any girls sport in Ohio. Carolyn was involved as an OHSAA official, rules interpreter and meet director for 42 years and has been inducted into both the OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame and the National Federation of State High School Associations Hall of Fame.
Katie Horstman returned to her alma mater – Minster High School – in 1972 to start the girls athletic program and coached six sports with unprecedented success during the next 25 years. In track & field, she led the Wildcats to eight state championships and four state runners-up, and her cross country teams also won a state title and finished second three times. A member of both the Ohio Track Coaches Association and the National Federation of State High School Associations halls of fame, Katie also gained notoriety for playing with the Fort Wayne Daisies of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League and served as a consultant and made an appearance in the movie “A League of Their Own.”