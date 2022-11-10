OHSAA_BrandLogos
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Spectrum and the NFHS Network will have live coverage this weekend as the Ohio High School Athletic Association crowns state champions in volleyball and soccer and the football regional semifinals kick off Friday and Saturday nights.


