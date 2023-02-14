OHSAA_BrandLogos
Courtesy of OHSAA

COLUMBUS, Ohio – All-session tickets for the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association wrestling state tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus are now on sale at Ticketmaster. All tickets are digital and must be purchased online in advance through Ticketmaster or at the Schottenstein Center ticket office.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments