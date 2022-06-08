The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released their selection of their All-Ohio team on Tuesday.
Circleville's Cara Copper received first-team honors in Division II; Logan Elm's Carly King was named Division II Honorable Mention and Westfall's Olivia Dumm was named Division III Honorable Mention.
In baseball, Peyton Cassley, from Amanda-Clearcreek, was named Honorable Mention in Division III by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.