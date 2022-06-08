 

The Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released their selection of their All-Ohio team on Tuesday.

Circleville's Cara Copper received first-team honors in Division II; Logan Elm's Carly King was named Division II Honorable Mention and Westfall's Olivia Dumm was named Division III Honorable Mention.

In baseball, Peyton Cassley, from Amanda-Clearcreek, was named Honorable Mention in Division III by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

 
 

Trending Recipe Videos


 
 
 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments