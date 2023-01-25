CHILLICOTHE — The Logan Elm boys’ bowling team defeated Westfall 1619-1427 Tuesday night at Shawnee Lanes.
It was senior night for the Braves and both Lance Berard and Matthew Fullen had a great night.
Berard scored an impressive 202 in his first game. Fullen had the highest score with a series of 315. He scored 139 in his first game and 176 in his second. First year bowler Tristian Shiller bowled his personal all time high score and high series. He bowled a 152 in his first game and a 126 in the second for a series of 278, 118 pins above his personal average. Sam Braun shot a series of 221 on the night with a first game of 152 and a second game of 126.
At the end of the first two games, Logan Elm led Westfall 1348-1206. Logan Elm bowled for 135 in the first Baker Game and Westfall bowled 103. In the second Baker Game Westfall bowled 118 and Logan Elm bowled a 136. The great effort by the Braves led them to the 1619-1427 win over the Mustangs.
After the match concluded, Logan Elm Coach Ron Cheadle discussed how the team prepared for the matchup against Westfall.
“With Westfall’s team being back to health and getting better each week, our game plan was to perform the best we could by hitting our marks and picking up spares.”
Cheadle said the team is young and inexperienced and their goal is to make quality shots with every opportunity they get.
“We study the stats to see where we are improving and where we need more work.”
The coach went on to say some nights the team sees strong growth, but other nights they see setbacks.
The Braves are back on the lanes Saturday when they travel to LeElla Lanes to play Wellston at 1 p.m. Cheadle said the team is preparing for the upcoming match by running drills in practice.
“LeElla Lanes can be challenging. In previous years, the only game in conference play was a loss there. We had difficulty earlier in the season at LeElla, but we have grown since then and aren’t afraid to rise to the challenge.”
The Braves are in the middle of the season and are focusing on daily improvements. Cheadle said some of the work they put in earlier in the season is paying off now.
“We do have the MSL (Mid-State League) Tournament coming up in the first part of February and we are looking forward to that tournament. We have had two bowlers earn the honor of Mid State League Bowler of the Year in the last three years and many MSL All-Tournament honors. We are hoping to add to that this year with our team leaders Lance Berard and Matthew Fullen.”
Cheadle said the team has a lot of work to do before the postseason and into next year, but he is confident in his team.
“Some of the best bowlers in the league have come out of Logan Elm. I have no doubt my team will put the work in to get to the next level and follow in the footsteps of their predecessors.”