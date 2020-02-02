With the paint clogged and its perimeter shots not falling in the first half on Saturday, Circleville turned to its transition game to get going in a 52-25 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Logan Elm.
"We felt like we weren't able to get out in transition at all during the first half when we played Logan Elm the first time, and that's something we wanted to do a better job of this time around," Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. "We had a few transition baskets during the first quarter, but we started getting some more there in the second and third quarters, getting some deflections, steals or getting a long rebound and going the other way with it."
The Braves finished with 17 turnovers, compared to just five for the Tigers, and were also held to 10 of 35 (28.6 percent) shooting.
Circleville, which normally averages 46.3 percent shooting from the field, settled for a slightly off 21 of 51 (41.2 percent) performance.
"We've shot the ball pretty well from three (averaging 37 percent) this season, but we were 0 of 7 in the first half and 3 of 14 (21.4 percent) overall. Logan Elm was also trying to take away our post game, which is what I'd do if I had to come up with a game plan against us," Kalinoski said. "We've talked to our girls that if we have an off-shooting night then we have to rely on our defense, and that's what we did this afternoon.
"Holding a team to 25 points is pretty good and that type of effort is going to allow you to compete in and win a lot of games."
Kenzie McConnell poured in a game-high 16 points to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Tigers, Meghan Davis accounted for 13 points and six rebounds and Brie Kendrick chipped in 11 points and five assists.
The Braves grabbed an early 3-1 lead, thanks to a three-pointer off the shooting hand of Abby Hatter, but the Tigers answered later in the first quarter by capping an 8-0 run with three straight baskets, two coming from Davis, to take an 11-3 lead.
Circleville ostensibly put away its 21st win of the season with a 15-5 run to close the first half, highlighted by Kendrick contributing seven points and McConnell adding four, to take a 26-12 lead into halftime.'
"We really didn't move as well as we needed to offensively against a defensive team the caliber that Circleville has and that just plays into their strength," Logan Elm coach John Denen said. "We made some turnovers, settled for some iffy shots and then they roll off a run and boom it's 26-12.
"At that point, that's basically that against the No. 1 team in the state."
The Tigers checked the Braves to just two field goals in the third quarter and increased their advantage to 40-16. Morgan Blakeman finally snapped Circleville's difficulties from three with back-to-back triples and McConnell chipped in four more points.
Hatter paced the Braves with 10 points, Brynn Griffith contributed six points and six rebounds and Abby Hardin had four points.
The Tigers (21-0, 13-0) will try and complete a rare perfect regular-season on Friday when they host Amanda-Clearcreek.
"That's something we've talked about with the girls, because it's senior night for our five seniors and we want it to be special," Kalinoski said. "It's rare in the state of Ohio to have a perfect regular-season, but we have the opportunity to do so if we can beat Amanda, due to how hard our girls have worked and also maybe a bit of luck along the way."
The Braves (12-8, 6-7) entertain Grove City Christian on Tuesday and Liberty Union on Friday to cap their regular-slate.
"We have four seniors (Hatter, Hardin, Megan Diehl and Bri Sowers) who are great kids, strong students and have gave back to the program," Denen said. "We want to send them out the right way and also get some momentum going into the tournament, so we can see what we can do."