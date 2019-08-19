ASHVILLE — As the first match of the season progressed on Monday, Westfall coach Jessica Sullivan took note of a growing confidence with her young volleyball team.
And that confidence shined through in the third set, when the Mustangs put together a 12-0 run to put the finishing touch on a 25-16, 25-20 and 25-18 win over host Teays Valley.
“We’ve really come a long way in our ability to move on when we make a mistake and continue to compete on the next play,” Sullivan said. “We struggled with that last season and even some early in the preseason, but the growth we’ve made with moving on from a mistake and continuing to play hard was a key to our success tonight and will need to continue to be in the rest of our matches.”
Teays Valley took its biggest of the night at 11-7, following a pair of kills from Melina Carna and one by Makayla Reyes.
Kristin Phillips stepped to the line and served 11 straight points for the Mustangs, including three of her five aces on the night. The run was also aided by three kills from Marissa Mullins.
“Everything came together there during the run where we had good serving, we communicated better defensively and we put away our opportunities at the net,” Sullivan said.
Phillips felt the positive vibe the Mustangs had on the court helped to power the run, along with being aggressive serving.
“We encourage each other to play the best we can no matter the score or the team we’re playing. The encouragement throughout our team is incredible and makes us play to our personal best,” she said. “Having a positive and winning mindset helps tremendously, because volleyball is very mental game. We’re just physically and mentally there as a team.
“When I went back to serve I knew I had to back a big run of points to get us back in the set. Teays Valley had the momentum before I served, but we took that momentum back when our energy went out of the roof. Making that big run with my serves and staying aggressive with my serve to challenge Teays Valley was a key to that run.”
A kill by Hailey Young brought up match point later in the set that Ashley Hegarty converted.
The Mustangs used a pair of kills apiece from Phillips and Mullins to take control of the opening set at the midway point and went on to take the early lead on an ace from Young on set point.
There were 11 lead changes in the second set, but the Mustangs finally emerged with a 19-16 advantage following a kill each by Josie Williams, Mullins and Young to force the Vikings to burn a timeout that ultimately didn’t stop the Mustangs from taking a 2-0 lead in the match.
While the Mustangs’ offense revolved around the 6-foot-2 Phillips a season ago, they displayed a more diversified attack against the Vikings. Phillips led the way with 10 kills, but was followed by Mullins with eight kills and Williams with five.
“There was no secret where the ball was going last season. Kristin is a dynamic player and she was most of our offense,” Sullivan said. “That’s another big difference for us so far, because we have other options like Marissa Mullins and Josie Williams who we have confidence in and can put away the ball.
“That allows us to do some different things on offense, makes it harder for teams to defend us and doesn’t force us to put everything on Kristin’s shoulders.”
Williams also dished out 15 assists and Claire Latham added 12. Young paced the defense with nine digs and Kayla Fleischmann chipped in four.
Teays Valley coach Jessica VonIns was pleased with the way her team competed, but noticed opening night errors that the Vikings will work on as they prepare to host Fisher Catholic on Wednesday.
“I was pleased with the intensity and the effort our girls played with, but we made way too many unforced errors,” she said. “It’s the first match of the season, so we saw some things we need to clean up before we play Fisher on Wednesday and Fairfield Union on Thursday.
“This is a very busy week for us to open the season, so we’ll have a good idea where we stand after Thursday night.”
Carna led the Vikings with six kills, with Brenna Kauffeld and Shaina Rowe adding five apiece. Olivia Brent and Drew Harper each served a pair of aces.
The Mustangs return to action on Thursday at Circleville.