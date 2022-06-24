Greg Kenreigh and his John Deere, Bad Company, pull the trailer down the track during the OSTP Trailer Pull at the Pickaway County Fair on Thursday night. Kenreigh won the class with a pull of 344.234 feet.
Greg Kenreigh and his John Deere, Bad Company, pull the trailer down the track during the OSTP Trailer Pull at the Pickaway County Fair on Thursday night. Kenreigh won the class with a pull of 344.234 feet.
Bret Bevens/Circleville Herald
Bill Widenmeyer looks to check length during the OSTP Tractor Pull at the Pickaway County Fair on Thursday evening. Widenemeye and 1923 custom built Ford won the class with a pull of 331.594 feet.
CIRCLEVILLE – The Ohio State Trailer Pullers have invaded the Pickaway County Fairgrounds.
Thursday’s event had three divisions. First being the tractor pull with tractors pulling the sled, next was two-wheel drive vehicles pulling the sled and the last would be modified vehicles pulling the sled.
In the tractor division, Greg Kenreigh and his tractor Bad Company took home top honors. The John Deere 4430 dragged the sled 344.234 feet to beat Jerry Martin (342.026) and his John Deere by just more than two feet.
“We’ve been working pretty hard on it all winter,” Kenreigh said. “We got back for our first kook and this is our second hook of the year. We had it apart for about 11 months, so it’s been good to get it out and get back to the track.”
In the Two-Wheel Drive division of the event, Bill Widenmeyer and his custom built 1923 Ford T-bucket, Twin T took the sled 331.594 feet, outpulling Jeff Writsel’s At It Again (319.252) and Kyle Campbell’s FuManchu (319.1) to win the division.
Widenmeyer said his vehicle is all fiberglass and has aluminum bedsides. Nothing about the vehicle is factory because it’s all custom made.
“It feels really good actually,” Widenmeyer said. “When you feel it, it sits in the seat. There’s nothing quite like it, it kind of hits you pretty hard.”
In the Modified division, Ryan Writsel and his machine Lucky Stryke pulled the sled 342.246 feet to gab the division. Writsel’s pull denied Austin Berry and International Salvation (306.748), who had led from early on to win the competition.
Full Results places First through Fifth
Tractor
1. Greg Kenreigh – Bad Company
2. Jerry Martin
3. Jordan Stroud - Never-E-Neff
4. Tom Lahmers – Trip My Trigger
5. JayRuff -Unfinished Business
Two-Wheel Drive
1. Bill Widenmeyer – Twin T
2. Jeff Writsel – At It Again
3. Kyle Campbell – Fu Manchu
4. Kerry Unger – Overtime 2
5. Denny Taylor – Knight Delivery
Modified
1. Ryan Writsel -Lucky Stryke
2. Austin Berry – International Salvation
3. Derrick Barage -The Judge
4. Robert Hyde – Leather Lace
5.Trent Hendrickson – The Jury
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.