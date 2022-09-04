COLUMBUS- On Saturday night The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21 to 10.
The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) defeated the Fighting Irish Notre Dame (0-1) in a tough and competitive game.
One of the biggest games of week one of College Football brought out stars like Joe Burrow and Lebron and son Bronny James to the Horseshoe.
Notre Dame received the first half kickoff. On the first series the Notre Dame offense marched down the field. The Buckeye defense stopped Notre Dame from scoring a touchdown, but they kicked a field goal to go up 3 to nothing.
On the first play of the series with Ohio State on offense, Notre Dame gets a personal foul penalty giving the Buckeyes an automatic first down. After the penalty, the Buckeyes are stopped in three downs, which includes a sack of #7 CJ Stroud by Notre Dame’s #56 Howard Cross III. The punter, #29 Jesse Mirco, had a great punt that rolled down to Notre Dame’s 5-yard line.
The Ohio State University (OSU) defense stops Notre Dame on offense and forced them to punt. The punt for Notre Dame was short which gave OSU great field position. As OSU struggled a bit to get their offense going, Notre Dame got called for pass interference, giving the Bucks a first down.
Not many plays later, Stroud threw a pass to #2 Emeka Egbuka who caught it at the 20-yard line and ran the ball in for a touchdown. The extra point was good. There was a penalty on Notre Dame for unnecessary roughness during the extra point attempt.
The score at the end of the first quarter was OSU 7 and Notre Dame 3.
In the first series of the second quarter Notre Dame marched down the field. Notre Dame then converts on a third down to get a first and goal at the OSU 1-yard line. Notre Dame’s #7 Audric Estime scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The extra point was good. The score was OSU 7 and Notre Dame 10.
With 5:44 left in the half, there was a booth-initiated review for targeting on the OSU defense. After the review, it was determined that there was no targeting on the play, which resulted in a Notre Dame punt.
And with 40 seconds left in the half on a third down, Stroud threw a pass that was slightly behind his receiver Egbuka who was unable to catch the ball.
The score going into half was OSU 7 and Notre Dame 10.
The Buckeyes received the second half kickoff. The third quarter saw tough defense for both teams, making it difficult for either team to score.
But with 17 seconds left in the third quarter, Ohio State’s #10 Xavier Johnson caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Stroud. The extra point was good. The score at the end of the third quarter was OSU 14 and Notre Dame 10.
After catching a touchdown pass, Johnson then made a great special teams play tackling the Notre Dame receiver at the 13-yard line. After a mostly quiet third quarter, the fans came roaring back to life.
The fourth quarter saw the OSU defense make big plays and special teams continuing to have a great game. There was another touchdown for the Buckeyes after a 95-yard drive to get into the endzone. OSU’s #3 Miyan Williams ran for a 2-yard rushing touchdown. The extra point was good.
The final score was OSU 21 and Notre Dame 10.
One of OSU’s biggest receivers came out during the game because of an injury. As of this writing, all that is known about Jaxon Smith-Njigba is it is some kind of leg injury.