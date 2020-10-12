Logan Elm defeated Lakewood 48-0,
New Concord John Glenn defeated Circleville 41-22
New Lexington defeated Westfall 41-6
Amanda Clearcreek defeated Morgan 43-24
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Access our circulation system to view subscription options and/or purchase a subscription.
Logan Elm defeated Lakewood 48-0,
New Concord John Glenn defeated Circleville 41-22
New Lexington defeated Westfall 41-6
Amanda Clearcreek defeated Morgan 43-24
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.