Paints capture Eastern Conference Championship

PERU, Ill. — The Chillicothe Paints rallied in the fourth inning to punch their ticket to the Prospect League Championship Series with a 7-4 comeback win over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in the Eastern Conference Championship Game, Tuesday evening
Paints starter Dawson Gabe exited after one and two thirds innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on three hits, walking one and striking out one. Nick Lallathin earned the win in relief. He pitched the next four and two thirds innings shutting out the Pistol Shrimp, allowing five hits, walking one and striking out four. Isaac Danford threw one and two thirds innings, surrendering one hit, walking two and striking out three. Cal McAninch pitched the ninth, allowing one hit and striking out one, earning his first save of the season.
Illinois Valley pitchers Zach Losey, Justin Rios and Tucker Bougie combined to strike out 20 batters on the night, but in the end it would not be enough. Losey took the loss, his first of the season, after allowing five runs on five hits, walking five and striking out nine.
Illinois Valley struck first. After an error on a fly ball to deep left put a runner at second base to start the bottom of the first and a groundout moved the runner to third, Zach Lane grounded out to shortstop, bringing home the game’s first run.
The Pistol Shrimp added on in the second inning, scoring three runs on four hits. Justin Rios hit a two-out, two run double, Rios scored on an RBI single by Jared Quandt to put the Pistol Shrimp up 4-0.
The Paints finally got things going in the top of the fourth inning. Tommy Thamann led off with a double, and scored on a double by Nate Dorinsky, cutting the deficit to 4-1. Dorinsly scored three batters later when Jake Reifsnyder grounded out to third base. Later in the inning, Brett Carson singled to center field, plating Hunter Klotz and Anthony Steele. Carson scored on a double by Santrel Farmer, giving the Paints a 5-4 lead.
Chillicothe added a pair of runs in the seventh inning. Reifsnyder struck out, but the ball got away from the ‘Shrimp catcher, allowing Reifsnyder to reach first base and Thamann, who was on third base, to scamper home.. Gianni Passarelli followed with a single, scoring Steele and making it 7-4.
The Paints are the 2022 Prospect League Eastern Conference Champions and now advance to the Prospect League Championship Series against the Alton River Dragons. Game one is Thursday in Alton, Illinois, at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Game two and, if necessary, game three will be held in Chillicothe Saturday and Sunday.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.