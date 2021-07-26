SPRINGFIELD — It was bombs away Saturday and Sunday as the Chillicothe Paints claimed victory against the Champion City Kings in their first matchup 12-2 and in their second 12-11 while both teams exchanged several home runs.
Saturday, July 24: Paints 12, Kings 2
Saturday was a late one in terms of action on the diamond. From the first pitch all the way to the top of the sixth inning, both teams traded blows with no scores between the two dugouts occurring in that time.
After another scoreless trip in the top of the fifth inning, Paints’ No. 7 Alex Ludwick connected for a single, putting himself on base first for the inning. Coming to the plate, No. 2 Kent Reeser lit up Carleton Davidson Stadium after launching a home run, putting the Paints ahead 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
With No. 41 Dane Armbrustmacher on the hill, one King was allowed to advance to first before a fly to center field was caught for the first out. With one on base, No. 27 JJ Wetherholt stepped inside the box for his attempt.
In the midst of Wetherholt’s try, No. 17 Brent Widder, a fellow King, was tagged out after the pitcher attempted to get the runner out twice prior — out number two for the inning. Following the second out, Wetherholt made noise himself securing one run for the Kings by way of a home run.
Catcher No. 40 Isaac Blair and Reeser scored earned runs for the Paints in the top of the eighth inning, putting the visiting lead at 4-1.
After a scoreless trip for the Kings in the bottom of the eighth, the Paints returned to home with an inimical demeanor. Unleashing a boisterous offensive attack, the Paints scored a total of nine runs — seven by way of homers connected by Ludwick, Blair, No. 19 Trey Maeker and No 32 Jackson Feltner.
Kings’ No. 10 Alex Finney scored on a home run for his team, but could not get his offense rolling as the Paints claimed their first road win of the weekend 13-2.
Winning on the hill for the Paints was Armbrustmacher who, for seven innings, allowed one run on five hits, striking out six and walking three Kings.
Losing on the mound for the Kings was No. 16 Austin Mora who pitched for five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Sunday, July 25: Paints 12, Kings 11
The Kings stood high coming off a large-deficit loss to the Paints the day prior. In Sunday’s contest, the Kings kept a competitive edge, but it was the Paints who scored the game’s opening run in the top of the first inning.
After a scoreless bottom half by the Kings, the Paints returned to the plate in the top of the second, putting another run on the board — Paints led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning.
The Kings tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom half, but it would not last long.
In the top of the third inning, No. 13 Ben Gbur opened the offensive series with a homer, putting the Paints ahead. The visiting team tallied another five runs after the fact, putting the score at 8-2.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Kings stayed focused putting together a four-run score series and limiting the Paints’ lead to just two runs — 8-6.
After the bottom of the sixth inning, the Kings trailed only one run heading into the top of the seventh. Now on the defensive approach, the Kings were able to hinder the Paints to a scoreless inning after recording one hit and leaving two players on base.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Kings tied the game again, this time at 9-9 heading into the top of the eighth.
With no scores taking place in the eighth inning, the ninth inning proved to be the do-or-die moment for both teams. In the top half, after several substitutions on defense, the Paints scored three earned runs before the bottom of the ninth commenced.
With one player already on base, Kings’ No. 31 Mitchell Okuley tallied two runs for the Kings after connecting on a home run with no outs in the bottom half. However, the optimism would be short-lived as the paints grabbed three consecutive outs, two by swinging strikeouts.
In the end, the Paints sealed another win on the road against the Kings with the final score 12-11.
Winning pitcher for the Paints this time was No. 3 Myc Witty who over four innings, allowed six runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Losing on the hill for Champion City was No. 14 Gage Voorhees who over three innings, allowed no runs on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Up next
As of Monday, the Chillicothe Paints hold a 2021 season record of 31-21 with the team winning nine out of the last 10 games in the second half of the season — 14-9 in the second portion of the 2021 season.
The Paints stand atop the Ohio River Valley East Division as the Kings (21-26 overall) sit in second place — 2-8 in the last 10 matchups.
Next, the Paints are scheduled to face-off against the Lafayette Aviators (35-15) at 7:05 p.m. this Wednesday in Loeb Stadium located in Lafayette, Ind.