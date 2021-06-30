CHILLICOTHE — the Chillicothe Paints won their ninth consecutive game against the Johnstown (PA) Mill Rats at home Tuesday evening with the final score 3-2.
The visiting Mill Rats from the neighboring state of Pennsylvania did not stand a chance against the Paints’ defensive prowess. The first three Mill Rats stepping inside the batter’s box found themselves being called out as the Paints transitioned to the offensive end.
With one out and as Paints’ No. 31 Jake Silverstein remain vigilant on second base, No. 7 Alex Ludwick advanced to first base by a fielder’s choice on a 1-1 count putting Silverstein on second base in the bottom of the first inning.
On a 3-1 count, No. 2 Kent Reeser advanced to first base on a walk by Johnstown’s pitcher, No. 18 Brady Walker, while at the same time advancing his fellow teammates one base over — bases now loaded.
Paints’ No. 13 Ben Gbur took credit for the team’s second out of the inning welcoming No. 34 Colin Summerhill to home plate for his attempt. On a 3-2 count, Summerhill made a mad dash to first base after hitting the ball toward right field.
As Summerhill remained on first base, Silverstein and Ludwick took advantage of their decent scoring positions and earned two runs. The Paints pulling ahead of the Mill Rats 2-0 heading into the top of the second inning.
The Paints remained consistent on the defensive side of the diamond as they squashed every batter’s attempt that came their way.
Further into the contest, the Mill Rats looked to make some noise in the top of the sixth inning as No. 25 Dylan Swarmer stepped to home plate. On a 3-2 count, Swarmer hit a home run against Paints’ pitcher No. 36 Jake Norris, putting the score at 3-1.
After a Mill Rat was called out after hitting a fly ball toward left field, the Paints opted to make a change on the mound substituting No. 9 Drew Wilson for Norris who at that point pitched for roughly five innings.
Wilson caught Johnstown’s No. 3 Jeremy Iellimo stealing second base for out number two of the inning as No. 5 Damian Yenzi made his batting attempt. Yenzi advanced to first after hitting the ball toward center field.
Soon after, No. 44 Ben Newbert stepped onto the plate for his attempt at bat. While at the plate, Yenzi took advantage of an error by the Paints’ catcher, No. 40 Isaac Blair, giving him enough room to take over third base.
On a 1-1 count, Newbert hit a single toward the Paints’ shortstop, No. 10 Nathan Karaffa, giving Yenzi the opportunity to score an unearned run and tying the game at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
With bases loaded, Silverstein stepped to the plate again and advanced to first base on a walk shifting Karaffa, who stood on third base, to home earning another run for the Paints and taking the lead once again at 3-2.
The Paints made another pitching substitution in the top of the seventh inning replacing Wilson with No. 41 Dane Armbrustmacher. The fresh arm on the hill made a solid defensive stand striking out two out of the three batters challenging the left-handed thrower.
The Mill Rats made three defensive substitutions at first base, right field and center field in the bottom of the seventh — the Paints did not have any scored runs heading into the top of the eighth inning.
After not gaining a run in the top of the eighth, the Mill Rats survived not letting the Paints score again in the bottom of the inning as they prepared for one last chance on offense in the top of the ninth inning. However, the attempt would be short-lived as the Paints remained strong on defense claiming the victory at home with the final score 3-2.
Winning on the mound for the Paints was Norris who took most of the pitches allowing one run on five hits, striking out five and walking none. His supporting cast of Armbrustmacher and Wilson together allowed one run on two hits while striking out nine Mill Rats.
Losing on the hill for Johnstown was Walker who pitched for four innings allowing two runs on two hits striking out four and walking six Paints. His supporting staff combined for two allowed runs on five hits while striking out five and walking two.
The conclusion of Tuesday’s game marked the ninth consecutive win for the Paints in the Ohio River Valley division of the Prospect League. The Paints stand in the second stop in their division and are 9-1 in their last 10 games.
NEXT
As of Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the Paints’ second game against the 7-21 Mill Rats, the Paints currently stand with a record of 16-12. The Paints are scheduled to take on the Champion City Kings at 7:05 p.m. at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.