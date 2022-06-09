WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
The Chillicothe Paints were held without a baserunner for the first four innings in a, 7-3, loss to the REX in Terre Haute, Ind. Wednesday night.
REX starting pitcher, Devin Ecklar was strong in his first start of the summer, keeping the Paints’ offense without a baserunner through four innings, striking out six in the process. Ecklar would end up with the win, allowing just three runs on five hits and striking out seven over six innings.
Alec Brunson led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run and Luis Hernandez did the same in the bottom of the second, giving the REX an early 2-0 lead.
Chillicothe finally broke through in the fifth, cutting it to a 2-1 ballgame on a sacrifice fly from Josh McAlister that scored Tim Orr, who led the inning off with a double.
During the next half inning REX scored four times on five hits and taking advantage of one Paints error, taking a 6-1 lead.
The Paints got two back in the sixth. Cameron Bowen led off the inning reaching on a bunt single, stole second, advanced to third on a single by Santrel Farmer, who later stole second. Mike Sprockett singled to right field, scoring Bowen and Farmer, cutting the REX lead to 6-3, but that’s as close as the Paints would get.
A run in the bottom of the sixth made it 7-3 REX, the eventual final score.
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
The Chillicothe Paints jumped out to a 4-1 lead early, but a six-run fifth from the REX helped send the Paints to an 8-7 loss Tuesday night in Terre Haute, Ind.
The REX scored first in the bottom of the second inning on an Alec Bruson single that plated Will Egger.
The Paints answered in the fourth inning, when a two-out Trey Pancake triple knocked home Hunter Klotz, tying the game at 1-1.
Chillicothe then took the lead in the fifth inning. Tim Orr drive in a pair with a single, then Trey Pancake was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, giving the Paints a 4-1 lead.
The REX stormed back in the home half of the frame. Brunson led off with a solo home run and Luis Hernandez followed two batters later with a two-run home run, tying the game at four. It was the start of an inning in which the first eight batters reached base safely, the first six scored. By the end of it, the Paints found themselves down 7-4.
Jeron Williams entered the game as a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth inning for Chillicothe, knocking home Pancake on a sacrifice fly, cutting the REX lead to 7-5.
The REX got it back on a solo home run by David Miller in the bottom of the inning, restoring the three-run lead at 8-5.
In the top of the ninth inning, the Paints tried to put the bow on a comeback win. Kade Wroot reached on an error to start the inning. Tim Orr followed with a walk. With two outs, Pancake walked, loading the bases. Williams sent a line drive over the head of the REX centerfielder, scoring Wroot and Orr, but Pancake was thrown out at the plate, ending the game with the Paints falling 8-7.