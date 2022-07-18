SATURDAY, JULY 16
The Chillicothe Paints jumped out to a 6-0 lead Saturday night, but the West Virginia Miners used a seven-run seventh frame to grab a 13-8 win.
Chillicothe got RBIs from Hunter Klotz, Anthony Steele, Nate Dorinsky two from Mike Sprockett in the top of the first inning, grabbing an early 6-0 lead.
West Virginia put their own six spot in the bottom of the third inning on seven singles, tying the game a six apiece
The Paints grabbed the lead back in the top of the seventh inning. Ben Gbur doubled to lead off the inning, scoring on a double by Tim Orr. Orr scored on a fielder’s choice of the bat of Steele, giving Chillicothe an 8-6 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Miners had their second big inning of the night, a seven-run inning that included four hits, six walks and four Paints pitchers. By the time the rally stalled West Virginia led by the final margin of 13-8.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
Game 2
Gunnar Boehm, from Tiffin University, threw a no-hitter in the nightcap of a double header Friday night, in Beckley, helping the Chillicothe Paints to 2-0 over the West Virginia Miners.
Santrel Farmer led off the game with a single and Hunter Klotz reached on a fielder’s choice where the throw to second, to try to retire Farmer, was off line and into the outfield, allowing Farmer to go first-to-third. Farmer later scored on a wild pitch, giving the Paints an early 1-0 lead.
The Paints made it 2-0 in the fourth inning. Owen Wilson and scored on a groundout by Cameron Bowen.
That was all Chillicothe’s Boehm needed. The right-hander was perfect heading into the seventh inning. Boehm hit the leadoff batter, giving the Miners their only baserunner of the game. Boehm struck out the next batter and induced two popups to complete the no-hitter and give the Paints a 2-0 win.
Game 1
The Chillicothe Paints took an early 2-0. lead in the first game of a doubleheader, Friday night, in Beckley.
The Paints would not be able to hold the lead as they fell to the West Virginia Miners, 8-4.
In the second inning, Owen Wilson reached on an infield single and scored on an RBI single by Tim Orr. The next inning, Santrel Farmer doubled, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ben Gbur.
West Virginia answered with two runs in the bottom of the third, tying the game 2-2.
Anthony Steele put the Paints back in front with a two-run blast to the opposite field in the top of the sixth inning, restoring Chillicothe’s two run lead.
In the bottom of the inning, the Miners took advantage of three walks, two Paints errors and added four hits, scoring six unearned runs, making the final margin 8-4.
THURSDAY, JULY 14
The Chillicothe Paints were unable to preserve an early lead Thursday night in Springfield, losing to the Champion City Kings, 6-3.
Gabe Phipps, the Champion City starter, went seven innings without giving up an earned run, surrendering just three hits, striking out four and walking two to earn his first win of the season.
Paints starter, Gino Sababtine, took the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits over five innings, walking two and striking out two on the night. Nick Lallathin pitched the final three innings for Chillicothe, allowing three unearned runs on four hits, striking out three
In the top of the second inning, Mike Sprockett reached on an error to start the inning. Anthony Steele reached via a fielder’s choice. Steele went first to third on a two-out hit by Hunter Klotz, and scored on a RBI hit by Cameron Bowen, making it 1-0. That is all the Paints would muster against Phipps.
The Kings had chances to take the lead but left six runners one, including five in scoring position over the first four innings.
In the fifth inning, Jayson Zmejkoski reached on a walk. Evan Lorey singled and Matt Mercer was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with nobody out. Edrick Padilla hit into a double play, allowing Zmejkoski to score, tying the game at 1-1. Alex Ryan hit a two-out single, that plated Lorey and gave the Kings a one run lead. Ryan scored on a two-out single by Partick Fultz, to push the lead to 3-1.
Champion City added on three unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ryan picked up his second and third RBIs of the game on a two-run single. Sean Kolenich drove home the third run of the inning on a two-out double, making it 6-1.
Chillicothe was able to score twice in the ninth inning on an Anthony Steele triple after walks had put Ben Gbur and Sprockett on base. Steele was stranded at third, ending the game with the score 6-3.