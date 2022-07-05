TUESDAY, JULY 5
Game was postponed due to inclement weather.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
The Chillicothe Paints, scored early then had to hold off a comeback win bid from the Lafayette Aviators, winning, 7-6, Sunday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Chillicothe starter Sebastian Escobar would leave the game after five innings of work, allowing one run and striking out seven. Nick Lallathin relieved Escobar, tossing a perfect sixth.
Dawson Gabe pitched the seventh inning,Cruz McFadden Started the eighth inning and Evan Wolf threw the final one and two thirds innings.
Lafayette got on the board in the top of the first inning on a two-out, solo home run to left field by Brandon Daniels.
The Paints would take the lead in the bottom of the second innIng. Connor Ashby plated Anthony Steele with a double, getting Chillicothe on the board. An RBI groundout to second by Santrel Farmer scored Nate Dorinsky, giving the Paints a, 2-1, lead.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Chillicothe would add to the lead with a Jeron Williams RBI single, scoring Ashby. A double steal allowng Owen Wilson to score from third on the throw to second, made the score 4-1. Kade Wroot then slashed a single to center field, scoring Williams and extending the Paints’ lead to 5-1.
In the fifth inning, the Paints would tack on another run with a pair of RBI singles. Wilson reached on an infield single that scored Ashby. Williams smacked his second RBI singe of the night scoring Hunter Klotz, growing the Paints’ lead to 7-1.
Lafayette rallied for two runs in the seventh frame and three more in the eighth frame to close the gap to one run at 7-6. The Aviators got the leadoff man on in the ninth inning, but Wolf shut the door, closing out the fourth-consecutive win for the Paints.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
The Chillicothe Paints used a four-run sixth inning to propel them to a 7-2 win over the Johnstown Mill Rats Saturday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Dylan Taliaferro would leave the game after six innings of work, giving up two runs on five hits, walking two and striking out five.
The Paints scored in the bottom of the first inining wih some two-out thunder. Mike Sprockett. came through with a two-out, bases loaded single to put the Paints up, 2-0.
Chillicothe held the Mill Rats scoreless until the top of the fifth inning, when a two-run double off the bat of Mackenzee Higuchi knotted the game at 2 apiece.
The Paints would respond in the bottom half of the inning when Tim Orr doubled home Owen Wilson, making it 3-2 Chillicothe.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Jeron Williams drew a walk and Ben Gbur blasted a ball over the left-field wall, giving the Paints a 5-2 lead. The Paints would tack on two more runs with Cameron Bowen scroing on a wild pitch and Tim Orr tpick up a RBI singlei ro make the final margin, 7-2.
Jake Norris entered the game, for Chillicothe, in the seventh inning, and shut the Mill Rats down, striking out two and giving up no runs to earn his second save of the season