JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Chillicothe Paints ventured to neighboring Pennsylvania Tuesday evening, losing to the Mill Rats with the final score 15-8.
The Paints and Mill Rats concluded the first inning with both sides coming up scoreless. However, Johnstown scored the game’s first run after the Paints tallied the first out of the bottom half of the second inning.
After Mill Rats’ No. 9 Tyler Dellerman fly hit toward right field was called out, No. 7 Nick Hess stepped onto home plate next. On a 2-2 count, Hess aimed for the back fences ultimately hitting a home run to claim the lead.
The Paints stayed thorough on the defensive end grabbing the next two out to head into the top of the third inning.
Now on offense, Paints’ No. 19 Trey Maeker was first to get on base after being hit by Mill Rats’ No. 51 Will Lozinak’s pitch. Next, No. 32 Jackson Feltner advanced to first base on a fielder’s choice — a costly play as Johnstown’s shortstop threw to second baseman to get Maeker for out number one.
Paints’ No. 2 Kent Reeser came up to bat hitting a double toward right field pushing Feltner from first to third base — both teammates now in scoring position.
As No. 13 Ben Gbur stood for his batting attempt, another Lozinak wild pitch opened a scoring opportunity for Feltner and Reeser as both score one earned run a piece — Paints take over the lead 2-1.
After collecting the next two outs by fly hits, the Mill Rats looked to challenge the Paints takeover of the lead. Staying consistent on the offensive end, the Mill Rats scored an additional three runs, taking the lead again at 4-2.
After a Paint score in the top of the fourth inning, the Mill Rats put together a solid scoring series tallying seven runs in the bottom half — Paints now trail the Mill Rats 11-3 heading into the fifth inning.
In the next three innings, the Paints looked to challenge the Mill Rats’ lead scoring five runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. However, in the same timeframe, Johnstown did not back down as the home team tallied another four runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Now in the top of the ninth inning, the Paints’ last shot to take the lead came short as the Mill Rats grabbed a quick three outs with four opposing batters coming to the plate.
At the end of nine innings, the Paints lost to the Mill Rats 15-8; the second straight loss for Chillicothe this week. In the Ohio River Valley East Division of the Prospect League, the Paints stand with a 20-14 record prior to Wednesday night game against the Mill Rats.
Winning on the mound for the Mill Rats was Lozinak who pitched for six innings allowing five runs on five hits, striking out four and walking four Paints. In a support role, substitute No. 2 Nick Roell allowed three runs on six hits while striking out two and walking one.
Losing on the hill for the Paints was No. 36 Jake Norris who pitched roughly for three innings allowing six runs on five hits while striking out two and walking five.
UP NEXT
The Chillicothe Paints are scheduled to compete against the Mill Rats (10-24) again Thursday evening at VA Memorial Stadium.