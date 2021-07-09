JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Chillicothe Paints lost two in a row Wednesday and Thursday to Johnstown, 2-6 and 2-10. Now in the second half of the season, the Mill Rats took the top spot in the division with the Paints coming in second after seven games played so far.
In Wednesday’s matchup, the Paints were not able to score until the final inning of the contest — Mill Rats tallied six runs in the bottom of the second inning.
The losing pitcher for the Paints Wednesday was No. 31 Jake Silverstein who pitched for five innings, allowing six runs on six hits, striking out six and walking none.
The winning pitcher for the Mill Rats was No. 24 Lewis who pitched six innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out four and walking one.
Chillicothe looked to overcome the loss on the road Wednesday in hopes to reclaim a win against the Mill Rats the next day.
In front of a VA Memorial Stadium home crowd, the Johnstown Mill Rats wasted no time collecting two unearned runs in the top of the first inning. The Paints committed two team errors, prompting the two unearned scores.
In the bottom half, the Paints were able to get bodies on base but came up empty handed with one player being left on base — the team recorded one hit while the Mill Rats committed one team error on defense.
In the top of the second inning, the Mill Rats remained steadfast on the offensive end as the visiting team added four runs to the board, now leading the Paints 6-0. The Paints struggled on offense again with no runs scored in the bottom half.
In the top of the third inning, momentum for the Mill Rats stayed consistent as No. 9 Tyler Dellerman stepped in the batter’s box. After a swinging strike, Dellerman launched a far ball toward the back fences, scoring a home run pulling even further away from the Paints.
The Mill Rats added another two earned runs with the score at 9-0 heading into the top of the fourth inning.
Both teams went scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings with the Mill Rats coming up empty handed in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom half, the Paints finally broke their scoring silence after the Mill Rats substituted No. 18 JT Wolke for No. 34 Benson Miller on the hill. After a quick switch at pitcher, Paints’ No. 9 Drew Wilson returned the favor with a home run of his own, putting the contest at 9-1.
The Paints and Mill Rats duked it out in the seventh and eighth innings with both squads coming up scoreless.
In the top of the ninth inning, the Mill Rats added another run to their lead, putting them at 10-1 against the Paints. The home team sought to challenge the Mill Rats one last time as Silverstein stepped to the plate.
After being walked to first base, Silverstein was vigilant stealing second base and advancing to third, thanks to a Mill Rats’ wild pitch. As No. 32 Jackson Feltner made his attempt, Silverstein made a mad dash to home plate after Feltner’s hit toward shortstop. Feltner was then called out after the Mill Rats’ shortstop chucked the ball to first base for the first out.
The next two batters could not save the day for Chillicothe as both No. 2 Kent Reeser and No. 34 Colin Summerhill were called out after fly balls to right and centerfield were caught.
At the end of nine innings, the Paints added another tally in the loss column with the final score of Thursday’s game 10-2.
Losing on the mound for the Paints was No. 39 Tyler Ronevich who pitched for five innings, allowing one run on seven hits, striking out six and walking one Joe. His substitute, No. 26 Tyler Wehrle, allowed nine runs on four hits while striking out five and walking three.
Winning on the hill for the Mill Rats was No. 18 Tom Colcombe who pitched for three innings, allowing no runs on three hits, striking out two and walking one.
UP NEXT
As of Friday afternoon, ahead of the Paints’s Friday game against the Mill Rats, Chillicothe is scheduled to conclude it five-game series with Johnstown Saturday evening at Sargent’s Stadium in Johnstown, Pa.
Prior to the fourth game against the Mill Rats, the Paints stand at 20 wins and 16 losses this season — going 6-4 in the last 10 games.
In the first half of the season, the Mill Rats were at the bottom of the Ohio River Valley East Division going 7-22 — Paints went 17-12, topping the division.
Now in the second half of the season, the Mill Rats stand atop the division with five wins and two losses. The Paints take second in the divisional standings with a 3-4 record — currently experiencing a four-game losing streak.