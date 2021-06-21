DANVILLE — The Chillicothe Paints went 1-1 against the Danville Dans this past weekend, losing Friday’s matchup 7-6 and winning Saturday’s 17-6.
The Chillicothe Paints’ first game against the Danville Dans started slow as both teams struggled to put runs on the board up until the bottom of the sixth inning last Friday.
With two Dans on base, Danville’s No. 30 Cooper McMurray took to home plate and recorded a 0-2 count before hitting a single, advancing fellow teammate No. 9 Keenan Taylor from first to third and No. 24 Kobe Andrade from second to home plate for the run to score — the first of the game.
Further in the sixth inning, the Dans tallied another three runs against the Paints with the total score at 4-0 heading into the top of the seventh inning.
After the Dans substituted No. 13 Jackson Torsey with No. 23 Hayden Birdsong, Paints’ No. 2 Kent Reeser advanced to third base after No. 4 Nathan Karaffa advanced to first (hit by pitcher) and No. 19 Trey Maeker to second base.
With bases loaded, fellow Paint No. 34 Colin Summerhill then advanced to first base on a 3-1 count, giving Reeser the lead for a run score. Paints’ No. 40 Isaac Blair hit a double giving Maeker and Karaffa opportunities to score earned runs. Summerhill also scored an earned run after the Dans’ catcher committed an error.
Blair got his chance to score after No. 16 Jimmy Allen hit a single — score now 5-4; Paints taking the lead.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Dans’ No. 4 Johnathan Thomas advanced to first base after hitting a single on a 1-2 count. Thomas seized an offensive opportunity when he stole second base with fellow teammate No. 8 Danny Becerra at home plate. After an error by the Paints’ catcher, Thomas put himself in a better scoring position when he advanced to third base, eventually earning a run on a passed ball — score now tied at 5-5 heading into the top of the eighth inning.
After no runs scored by the Paints in the top of the inning, the Dans’ Becerra put his team in another scoring opportunity with bases loaded as he walked to the plate. Becerra recorded a 3-2 count before hitting a single which prompted two more scores for the Dans at home — Dans now lead the Paints 7-5.
With one more opportunity on offense, the Paints’ No. 13 Ben Gbur scored an earned run thanks to a single hit from Blair leaving limiting to the lead to just one run with two outs already in the top of the ninth. However, the attempt to take the lead would be halted as No. 11 Trey Smith was called out on a fly ball to right field — final score of Friday’s matchup: 7-6, Dans win.
Losing on the mound for the Paints was No. 28 Zach Kendall who pitched for roughly five innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out four and walking three.
Winning on the hill for the Dans was Birdsong who allowed two runs on two hits while striking out nine opposing players and walking three as he pitched for roughly six innings.
Further, now on Saturday, the Paints got their revenge against the Dans on their home field.
Danville scored the opening run in the bottom of the first thanks to a passed ball by the pitcher, leading to Paints 1-0 heading into the second inning.
In the top of the third inning, the Paints put together three earned runs as they took the lead against the Dans — score now at 3-1, Paints lead.
The contest was called in seventh inning thanks to the Paints tallying together nine runs in the top of the sixth — final score 17-6, Paints Victory.
Winning on the mound for the Paints was No. 8 Matt Dockman who pitched for roughly three innings, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out two and walking three.
For the Dans, losing on the hill was No. 6 Colton Smith who pitched for three innings allowing three runs on two hits while striking out two and walking one.