LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After losing earlier this week, the Chillicothe Paints ended on a high note winning the final game in a three-contest series against the Laffayette Aviators 2-1 this past Thursday. The Paints suffered a second consecutive loss Wednesday 12-5, but were able to learn from their mistakes heading into the following matchup.
THURSDAY: Paints 2, Aviators 1
In the final matchup of the three-game series, the Paints took on their Wabash River East Division opponents in what was a low scoring affair following the team’s road loss a day prior.
In the initial two innings, both offenses came up empty handed. In the top of the first and second innings, the Paints were able to get hits and bodies on base recording one hit and one left on base in both instances.
In the top of the third inning, Paints’ No. 19 Trey Maeker was first on base after he was hit by Lafayette’s pitcher, No. 14 Tanner Solomon. With one on first, No. 33 Jake Shier advanced to first on a 3-2 count putting Maeker on second.
Paints’ No. 5 Ryley Preece took credit for the first out after he connected on a bunt which traveled toward the Aviator’s third baseman who hurled to first base for the out.
Bases were loaded after No. 32 Jackson Feltner was walked by Solomon giving No. 34 Colin Summerhill with a simple scoring opportunity. Being patient, Summerhill struck a single giving him RBI credit as Maeker sprinted for the team’s first run score.
With bases still loaded, No. 7 Alex Ludwick committed a sac fly toward center field giving Shier breathing room for a second consecutive run score — Paints up 2-0. Summerhill was called for the third out giving the Aviators a chance to make something happen.
In the bottom of the third, the Paints remained steadfast as Lafayette loaded the bases. Paints’ pitcher No. 26 Tyler Wehrle threw two strikeouts in the inning grabbing the third out in the process leaving Lafayette scoreless heading into the fourth inning.
The bottom of the sixth inning was where the Aviators finally tallied one run score. Aviators’ No. 26 Riley Bertram was walked this time by substitute pitcher Maeker. Fellow airmen No. 15 Trevor Johnson ventured to the batter’s box and during his attempt, Bertram turned to his stealthy nature stealing second the third base.
With a body on third, Johnson hit a single giving the runner time to score the team’s first and only run of the contest.
After nine innings, the Paints claimed victory against the Aviators with the final score 2-1 at Loeb Stadium.
Winning pitcher for the Paints was Maeker pitched the majority (four innings with two outs in the fifth inning) of the game allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks. Starting the game, Wehrle allowed no runs on three hits striking out five and walking six opposing batters.
Losing on the hill for Lafayette was Solomon who pitched five innings allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
WEDNESDAY: Paints 5, Aviators 12
In Wednesday’s matchup, the Aviators were first to score in the bottom of the first inning grabbing two earned runs.
The Paints returned the favor in the top of the second inning with No. 4 Nathan Karaffa connecting for the team’s first home run — Paints trail 1-2. After Feltner’s single, No. 11 Trey Smith hit another home run securing two more earned runs putting the Paints ahead 3-2.
After a scoreless bottom third inning, the Paints scored another two, this time unearned, runs from Smith and No. 10 Will Spear putting the contest at 5-2; Paints lead.
In the bottom of the fourth and fifth inning, the Aviators put together six runs compared to the Paints’ zero during those moments. No trailing, the Paints would not score for the rest of the game.
In what felt like a punch to the body, the Aviators’ No. 11 Drew Behling connected for the team’s only home run with bases load adding another four earned runs to the home team’s score.
The Paints could not find a way to climb back from the deficit, taking the road loss with the final score 12-5; Aviators win.
Losing on the hill for the Paints was No. 31 jake Silverstein who pitched for five innings allowing eight runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Winning pitcher for Lafayette was No. 3 Jean Muntaner who over three innings allowed no runs on no hits with six strikeouts and six walks.
UP NEXT
As of Friday afternoon, ahead of the Paints game against division opponent Champion City Kings (24-28), Chillicothe holds a 32-23 overall record in the 2021 season.
The Paints are scheduled to face off against the Johnstown Mill Rats (22-30) this Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at VA Memorial Stadium.