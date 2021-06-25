CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Paints won two games in a three-game series against the Johnstown Mill Rats at home Wednesday (9-5) and on the road Thursday (6-4).
In the pair's first matchup this past Wednesday, both teams got to business early and with haste as the Mill Rats and Paints tallied one run apiece in the first inning.
In the bottom of the first, the Paints’ No. 34 Colin Summerhill advanced to first on a fly ball toward left field on a 1-1 and with two outs already in the inning. Next, No. 2 Kent Reeser hit a triple toward the left field as well, giving Summerhill enough room to go in for the first earned run for the Paints — score tied at 1-1.
Momentum started to swing in the Paints’ favor once the second inning commenced. After a quick defensive stop, the Paints looked to continue to the offensive pressure, scoring three earned runs in the bottom of the second inning — Paints now lead 4-1.
After multiple innings with no score from either side, the Mill Rats showed signs of life in the top of the fifth inning. First at bat for the Mill Rats, No. 19 DJ Alexander advanced to second on a double hit, setting up a decent scoring opportunity.
Soon after, No. 3 Jeremy Iellimo hit a solid ball toward center field right in the area of a Paint. However, the Paints centerfielder committed an error prompting Iellimo’s single to turn into a double while also giving Alexander enough time to earn a run for the Mill Rats — Paints still lead 4-2.
The Mill Rats were able to chop the lead down further in the top of the sixth inning with just one run separating Johnstown from the lead at 4-3. However, the Paints would not be easily trifled with as they racked another five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning putting the lead at 9-3.
The Mill Rats scored another two runs before the game was called in the top of the ninth inning. In the end, the Paints claimed victory at home with the final score 9-5 against the Mill Rats of Johnstown, Pa.
Winning on the mound for the Paints was No. 17 Andrew Clelland who pitched for a total of five innings allowing two runs on four hits, five strikeouts and four walks. Assisting him in the pitching staff was No. 21 Justin Diefenbach who pitched the other four innings allowing three runs on six hits while striking out three and walking one Mill Rat.
Losing on the hill for the Mill Rats was No. 22 Jon McCullough who pitched for roughly five innings allowing five runs on eight hits, striking out six and walking none. His assisting pitching staff combined for allowing four runs on two hits while striking out one and walking four.
Following the victory at home in Chillicothe, the Paints hoped to keep the good vibes rolling but this time It would be on the road at the Mill Rats home field; Sargent’s Stadium in Johnstown, Pa.
This past Thursday, the Paints again wasted no time in claiming the lead in the top of the first inning of the contest. A series of wild pitches and pass balls from Mills Rats’ No. 51 Will Lozinak gave the Paints proper timing to secure two earned runs — Paints lead 2-0.
Johnstown seemingly struggled on the offensive end until the bottom of the fourth inning with the Paints adding another run to that point — Lead now at 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
The Mill Rats secured their first earned run of the second matchup with the game now at 3-1 still in favor of the Paints.
Further in the top of the fifth inning, the Mill Rats opted to substitute Lozinak with No. 36 JT Wolke prior to any Paint stepping foot inside the batter’s box. While the sub seemed like a good idea defensively, it did not faze Paints’ No. 11 Trey Smith who smacked Wolke’s first pitch for a home run.
The Paints grabbed another run score in the top of the fifth inning increasing the lead to 5-1 heading into the sixth inning. The Mill Rats scored two runs compared to the Paints’ one in the sixth as the home team attempt to nibble their way back — Paints still lead the Mill Rats 6-3.
At the end of nine innings, the Mill Rats only scored one run as the Paints claimed victory yet again but this time on the road — final score 6-4.
Winning on the hill for the Paints was No. 9 Drew Wilson who pitched for roughly four innings allowing three runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking two. The rest of his pitching staff (No. 26 Tyler Wehrle and No. 14 Bradley Dunn) together allowed one run on three hits while striking out four and walking six.
As of Friday, prior to the Paints’ third game against the Mill Rats, the team from Chillicothe stood even at 12-12 in the Prospect League. The Paints are scheduled to face-off against REX Baseball (10-14) this Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at VA Memorial Stadium.