CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Paints won their Saturday game against Danville 10-0, but the Dans had the last laugh coming back in Sunday’s matchup with the final score 5-2.
Saturday (July 17): Paints 10, Dans 0
In the first matchup featuring the visiting Danville Dans, the Paints were the first to score in the bottom of the third inning Saturday.
With bases loaded and one out so far, No. 2 Kent Reeser came to the plate and hit between the 3-4 hole only to be called out at first base. The connection by Reeser was enough to get No. 11 Trey Smith in for the Paints’ first run score — Paints up 1-0 heading into the fourth.
After a scoreless fourth inning on both fronts, the Paints came back on offense in the bottom of the fifth. After Paints’ No. 33 Jake Shier struck out swinging, No. 5 Ryley Preece hit to get to first base.
As No. 7 Alex Ludwick stepped into the batter’s box, Preece saw an opening for second base as he made a mad dash for better scoring position. Now on second, Ludwick was walked, putting two Paints on base.
Reeser stepped up for another attempt and during his try, Preece once again scrambled for third base after Dans’ pitcher, No. 27 Patrick Dunn, served a wild pitch to Reeser. Ludwick also moved to second base after the wild pitch.
Reeser’s attempt at the plate was a prosperous one after his sac fly to left gave Preece the wiggle room to score another earned run — Paints up 2-0.
Thanks to a seamless defensive performance, the Dans could not string hits together for runs. The bottom of the seventh inning proved to be another fruitful trip for the Paints as the team connected a series of eight additional runs, putting them ahead 10-0.
After seven innings, the Paints took game one against the visiting Dans 10-0
Winning pitcher for the Paints was No. 21 Justin Diefenbach who pitched for seven innings, allowing no runs off three hits while striking out five and walking one Dan.
Losing on the hill for Danville was Dunn who for five innings, allowed two runs off four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Sunday (July 18): Paints 2, Dans 5
Coming off the win at home against the Dans, the Paints met the visiting team again at VA Memorial Stadium, however, things would be different this time around.
Chillicothe scored the second matchup’s first runs in the bottom of the third inning, securing the lead early. After Preece’s double, Ludwick once again was walked putting two bodies on base for the Paints.
Reeser returned to the plate, advancing to first after hitting the ball toward right. Reeser’s hit was enough for Preece to score the team’s first run — Paints up 1-0 heading into the fourth inning.
After both teams came up empty handed in the fourth, the Paints returned on offense in the bottom of the fifth inning. With Preece covering first and Shier on second, Ludwick’s double toward left freed Shier to score another earned run for the Paints — Chillicothe up 2-0 heading into the sixth inning.
The Dans’ defense began to quell the Paints on offense in the sixth and seventh innings. In the top of the eighth inning, the Dans mustered a tie after scoring two earned runs — game tied at 2-2.
After a scoreless bottom half by the Paints, the Dans took to home plate again, this time eyeing a chance to take the lead.
As one Dan covered third base and the other first, No. 30 Cooper McMurray stepped inside the batter’s box. On a 3-1 count, Cooper aimed high smacking the ball passed the back fences for a three-run home run. The play’s result prompted a lead takeover by the Dans who had one last shot on defense to secure the win on the road.
Paints’ No. 4 Nathan Karaffa was first to get on base in the bottom of the ninth inning. Paints’ No. 10 Will Spear hit toward the pitcher was prompted a double play from second to first — Dans getting first and second outs.
Smith was the second Paints’ player to get on base Sunday, leaving Shier with another shot at hindering the Dans’ lead. However, Shier struck out giving the victory to Danville Sunday 5-2.
Winning on the hill for the Dans was No. 23 Hayden Birdsong who pitched for five innings, allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
Losing on the mound for the Paints was No. 3 Myc Witty who also pitched for five innings, allowing no runs on five hits striking out five and walking two Dans.
Up next
As of Monday, the Paints are currently hold a 25-21 overall record this season. In the last 10 games, Chillicothe has been victorious in five.
The Paints are still the top dog in the East Ohio River Valley Division of the Prospect League. In the second half of the season, the Paints sit at second behind the Johnstown Mill Rats.
Chillicothe is scheduled to compete against the Mill Rats (16-27) this Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Sargent’s Stadium in Johnstown, Pa.