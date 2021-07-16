CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Paints recorded two wins on Thursday’s double header against divisional opponents, West Virginia Miners, with the home team taking the first victory 4-2 and the second 4-3. The Paints returned the favor after suffering two losses the day prior in another double header.
On Wednesday, the Paints and the West Virginia Miners held another pair of matchups as Chillicothe ventured to Linda K. Epling Stadium located in Raleigh County, W. Va.
In the first contest Wednesday, the Paints suffered a game-one loss with the final score 2-7. While Chillicothe opened the contest with a pair of runs, the Miners’ defense stood tall as the home team limited the Paints to just those two runs.
In game two, the Paints again lost, this time 1-7, scoring their only run in the top of the fifth inning.
With a five-game series against the Miners and with two games already played, the Paints looked to repay the favor the following day, marking another double header for the division opponents as the Paints took on the Miners this time at VA Memorial Stadium.
THURSDAY GAME 1: Paints 4, Miners 2
For the first two innings, both teams struggled to put runs on the board. However, the Paints offensive trip in the bottom of the third inning proved to be fruitful in the end.
The Paints’ first two batters were called out putting the offense in a precarious situation. However, Chillicothe remained stable as the next three hitters found themselves covering all bases.
Walking to the plate with bases loaded, No. 2 Kent Reeser struck gold on a 2-1 count pushing the ball over the fences for a grand slam. Rejoicing with his teammates, Reeser’s hit was the only time the Paints were able to score runs for the rest of the game.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Miners took to offense with hopes of challenging the lead. The team from the neighboring state was able to tally two earned runs putting the Paints lead at 4-2.
At the end of seven innings, the Paints claimed their first win in the five-game series with the final score 4-2 against the Miners.
Winning pitcher for Chillicothe was No. 41 Dane Armbrustmacher who pitched for six innings, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out nine and walking two Miners.
Losing on the hill for the Miners was No. 20 Steve Bowley who allowed four runs on four hits, striking out five and walking four Paints over a period of five innings.
THURSDAY GAME 2: Paints 4, Miners 3
In the fourth matchup in the series, the Paints looked to keep the good times rolling after Reeser’s game-winning grand slam.
In the top of the third inning, the Miners’ offensive pulled through scoring two earned and one unearned run, taking the lead over the Paints 3-0.
After a quick defensive stand in the top of the fifth inning, the Paints scored one unearned run thanks to some quick thinking by No. 33 Jake Shier. After being walked to first, Shier advanced to second after the Miners’ pitcher made an error. Before No. 5 Ryley Preece made his attempt at the plate, Shier took matters into his own hands going from second all the way to home for the score.
Trailing the Miners 1-3 in the seventh inning, the Paints were able to tie the game at 3-3 after Preece and Shier scored again. With two outs in the bottom half and with bases loaded, No. 4 Nathan Karaffa took to the plate advancing to first.
Paints’ No. 7 Alex Ludwick claimed the win for the Paints scoring a walk-off run from third base with the final scoring totaling 4-2; Paints win.
Winnings on the hill for the Paints this time was No. 26 Tyer Wehrle who allowed three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks over the span of six innings.
Losing on the mound for the Miners was No. 17 Eric Gustofson who pitched for five innings, allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.
UP NEXT
As of Friday afternoon, ahead of the Chillicothe’s fifth game in the series against the Miners (20-22), the Paints stand with a 23-20 record — Paints are 6-8 in the second half of the Prospect Leagues 2021 season.
The Paints will take on the Danville Dans (22-16) this Saturday at VA Memorial Stadium.