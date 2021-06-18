CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Paints lost two home games this week against the West Virginia Miners (7-4) Wednesday and the Champion City Kings (4-3) Thursday evenings.
The Chillicothe Paints once again played the West Virginia Miners on Wednesday evening at The VA Memorial Stadium, which proved to be a tough competition for the home team this time around.
In the top of the second inning, Miners’ No. 16 Juan Familia advanced to first base by a fielder’s choice with fellow teammate No. 44 Malik Williams already on second base. Williams hit a single to right field and stole second after a wild pitch by Paints’ No. 17 Andrew Clelland.
Miners’ No. 34 Zachary Doss created the visiting team’s first scoring opportunity after he hit a double, giving Familia the chance to score the first run of the game — Miners lead the Paints 1-0.
Further in the game, now in the top of the fourth inning, Miners’ No. 24 Pat Mills increased his team’s lead, hitting a home run on a 3-2 count — Miners lead the Paints 2-0.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Paints’ No. 11 Trey Smith advanced to first base after hitting the ball to left field. The Miners’ left fielder committed an error, leaving Smith a wide-open opportunity to advance to second base.
After Paints’ No 10 Ben Gbur struck out swinging, No. 9 Drew Wilson hit a single toward third base. After another error by the Miners’ third baseman, Wilson advanced to second base with Smith coming home for an unearned run — Miners still lead the Paints 2-1 after the fourth inning.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Miners offense came up big adding three runs to their lead. With Miners’ No. 22 Isaiah Ortega-Jones already on third base and Mills at bat, Ortega-Jones went on to score an earned run via a passed ball, leaving No. 1 Kenneth Melendez on third base.
With one Miner already on base, Williams ventured into the batter’s box and hit a home run with Melendez getting credit for one earned run — Miners now led the Paints 5-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
The Miners gained two more runs in the top of the sixth inning Wednesday, increasing the lead to a commanding 7-1 score.
From the seventh through ninth innings, the Paints’ No. 32 Jackson Feltner, No. 7 Alex Ludwick and No. 19 Trey Maker scored one run apiece, however, it was not enough to sustain a comeback as the Paints fell to the Miners 7-4 when it was all said and done.
Losing on the mound was Paints’ Clelland who allowed two runs on four hits, striking out three and walking two Miners while pitching for four innings. Other on the pitching staff — No. 37 Jacob Clark, No. 31 Jake Silverstein and No. 14 Bradley Dunn — allowed a combined five runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking two.
Winning on the mound for the Miners was No. 32 Andrew Talkington who pitched for roughly six innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven and walking one.
Following the loss to the Miners on Wednesday, the Chillicothe Paints took on the Champion City Kings of Springfield Thursday evening.
The first score of the game came early this time around as the Kings’ No. 31 Mitchell Okuley advanced to second base after hitting a double in the top of the first inning. Fellow teammate No. 9 Chase Carney came into the batter’s box and on a 2-2 count, Okuley stole third base. Now on a 3-2 count, Carney hit a single toward the pitcher’s mound, giving Okuley enough time to run in for the score — Kings lead the Paints 1-0.
Now in the bottom of the first, Paints’ No. 5 Ryley Preece advanced to first base after being walked by Kings’ pitcher No. 14 Gage Voorhees. A single hit toward right field by Paints’ No. 10 Trey Wright prompted Preece to advance to third base. Another single by No. 2 Kent Reeser allowed Wright to advance to second base and Preece the opportunity to score the team’s first run of the game — contest now tied at 1-1.
Both teams remained equal on the offense end with the Paints and Kings tallying one run each in the sixth inning — score still tied but now at 2-2.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Paint were able to grab the lead, but just for a moment. On a 3-2 count, Reeser walked his way to first base as Ludwick prepared for his attempt at home plate. Ludwick went on to hit a double, giving Reeser the go-ahead score and taking the lead at 3-2 against the visiting Kings.
However, the lead was shortly lived as the Kings’ No. 38 Bo Seccombe hit a home run on a 2-2 count in the top of the ninth inning — score tied again at 3-3.
Heading into extra innings, now in the top of the 10th inning, the Kings’ No. 35 Dallan Leach found himself on second base with No. 39 Tyberius Correa up to bat. Correa advanced to first after being hit by a pitch, giving No. 17 Brent Widder a chance to make something happen.
Widder’s single hit toward center field prompted Correa to move to third base and Leach the opportunity to score another run for the Kings — Paints now trailed 4-3 in extra innings.
With one last shot to either tie or take the lead, the Paints fell short after No. 4 Nathan Karaffa struck out swinging with two outs already in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Losing on the mound for the Paints was No. 26 Tyler Wehrle who pitched for roughly five innings allowing for one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Winning on the hill for the Kings was Voorhees who also pitched for five innings and allowed one run on six hits while striking out five and walking two.
Next, the Paints are scheduled to face the Danville Dans on their own diamond on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Danville Stadium.