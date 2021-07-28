LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Chillicothe Paints fell to the Lafayette Aviators 2-3 Tuesday after taking the lead early on with both defense showing prowess on the diamond.
In the opening inning of Tuesday’s matchup, the Paints grabbed a quick over the Aviators thanks to some solid hitting early on.
In the top of the first inning, Paints’ No. 33 Jake Shier connected for a single putting the right-handed hitter on first. Following his swinging strike, No. 5 Ryley Preece hit a double opening the run score opportunity for Shier putting the Paints up 1-0.
The Aviators secured the next three outs leaving one Paint one base with two hits recording in the top half of the first.
In the bottom of the first, the Paints’ defense started off strong after the team’s pitcher, No. 36 Jake Norris, walked Lafayette’s No. 2 Jaren Shelby. Next, No. 37 Allbry Major swung successfully on a 3-2 count putting the ball in centerfield. Paints’ centerfielder secured the first out launching the ball to first base for the second out for a defensive double play. Another fly ball to center field would prove unwise for the Aviators as they come up empty handed in the bottom of the first.
The next offensive trip to the plate was not like the first for the Paints. The Aviators stayed vigilant securing three consecutive outs one by a swinging strike.
After a scoreless second inning for the Paints, the Aviators tied the game at 1-1 after a sac fly hit by No. 6 Mike Snyder gave No. 11 Drew Behling the opportunity to run in for the team’s first score.
The next score for the Paints did not occur until the start of the sixth inning after No. 7 Alex Ludwick earned a single to first. Ludwick’s stealthy demeanor was enough for him to steal second base as No. 34 Colin Summerhill hit a fly to centerfield taking credit for the first out.
Fellow Paint No. 13 Ben Gbur advanced to first base on a 1-2 count giving Ludwick wiggle room for another run score putting the Paints ahead again at 2-1.
In the bottom half of the sixth inning, the Paints allowed just one Aviator to get on base after an error by the shortstop left No. 30 Jayson Newman on first with two outs already. Behling connected again putting to ball in the vicinity of Norris who chucked to the first baseman for the third out — Aviators coming up empty handed again.
Lafayette returned the favor in the top of the seventh inning allowing just one runner on base before grabbing the third out.
No on the defensive side, the Paints allowed two runs on three hits in the bottom of the seventh putting the Aviators ahead for the first and only time 3-2.
Now at the receiving end of a deficit, the Paints came up short in challenging the lead as three consecutive hitters were called out two by fly balls toward right field in the top of the eighth inning. In a defensive stand, the Paints limited the Aviators in the bottom half with three consecutive outs of their own.
The Paints were left with one last chance to capture the lead in the top of the ninth inning. After an Aviator substitution on defense, Lafayette provided a difficult circumstance after the first two hitter struck out swinging.
Paints’ No. 11 Trey Smith was first on base in the top half thanks to a walk. Shier came up and was hit by a pitch putting two bodies first and second base. The Aviators opted to make another substitution on the hill putting No. 30 Jayson Newman at the helm.
Newman would walk hit first challenger, Preece, loading the bases. Ludwick ventured to the plate again in hopes to either tie or take the lead, but Newman had other plans; Ludwick strikes out.
Lafayette claimed victory over the Paints with the final score 3-2 at Loeb Stadium.
Winning pitcher for the Aviators was No. No. 27 Zach Smith who over five innings allowed two runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Losing on the mound for the Paints was Norris who over six innings allowed three runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
AROUND THE OHIO RIVER VALLEY EAST DIVISION
The most recent loss puts the Chillicothe Paints at 31-22 overall this season with the team heading the top of the division.
The Champion City Kings won against the Danville Dans on Tuesday putting the Springfield team’s record at 22-27 overall on the season. Currently, the Kings are in the second spot for the division.
The West Virginia Miners are on a five-game losing streak with the two most recent losses coming at the hands of the Johnstown Mill Rats — lost 7-5 Saturday and 10-8 Sunday. The Miners take the third spot with the Mill Rats taking last in the division.
For the Mill Rats, their three-game win streak puts them at 20-30 overall this season. In the first half, Johnstown ranked dead last in the division, with a 7-22 record, but has since improved leading in the second half of the season with 13 wins and eight losses.
Standings for the Ohio River Valley East Division are as follows:
1. Chillicothe Paints (31-22)
2. Champion City Kings (22-27)
3. West Virginia Miners (22-30)
4. Johnstown Mill Rats (20-30)
UP NEXT
The Chillicothe Paints are scheduled to face-off against the Aviators (36-15) again Thursday evening at Loeb Stadium.