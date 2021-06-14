CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Paints lost to the West Virginia Miners 12-7 this past Friday after leading the contest early on.
In the top of the first inning, the West Virginia Miners opened the contest on a solid note, scoring two runs against the Chillicothe Paints. The Miners’ No. 16 Juan Familia and No. 22 Isaiah Ortega-Jones earned the two run scores for the visiting team.
In the bottom of the first, the Paints now had a chance on offense to bring the competition closer — wasting no time in tallying three runs.
After the Miners’ shortstop missed the easy out on a foul hit, Paint’s No. 10 Trey Wright advanced to first base with fellow teammate No. 15 Mitchell Vincent advancing to third base. With two on base, No. 13 Ben Gbur swung for the fences, hitting a home run and giving the Paints three unearned runs — score at the end of the first inning 3-2, Paints’ lead.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Paints’ No. 7 Alex Ludwick scored an earned run after No. 9 advanced to first on a walk — Paints now lead 4-2.
Momentum shifted in the top of the fourth inning for the Miners who sought to challenge the Paints for the lead. Recording four hits and two team errors in the top, the Miners racked in five runs, surpassing the Paints with the score now at 7-4.
In the top of the sixth and seventh innings, the Miners added to their lead with a total of four runs, one in the sixth and three in the seventh — score now 11-4 after the seventh concluded.
The Miners scored another run in the top of the ninth inning Friday, giving the Paints one last shot at taking the lead back — scoring at 12-4 leading into the bottom of the ninth.
Trying to take back the lead, Paints’ No. 9 Drew Wilson hit a double before No. 40 Isaac Blair struck out at home plate. Next at bat, No. 4 Nathan Karaffa advanced to first on a walk prior to No. 32 Jackson Feltner hitting another double, sending Wilson home on an earned run — Karaffa now on third base.
Vincent hit another double for the Paints, bringing Karaffa and Feltner home on another pair of earned runs for the paints — score now at 12-7, still a Miners’ lead.
With a solid head of steam on offense, the effort fell short for the Paints as the Miners went on to record one putout along with one strikeout, giving them the win on the road.
Winning on the mound for the Miners was No. 19 Hunter Youngblood who allowed four runs on five hits, striking out two and walking one. He split time on the hill with No. 30 Joshua Zeboskey (three innings) and No. 6 Ryan Kircher (one inning) who combined allowed for three runs on three hits, striking out two and walking two Paints.
The Paints’ pitching staff took the loss on the mound — No. 21 Justin Diefenbach, No. 41 Dane Armburstmacher and No. 14 Bradley Dunn — who combined allowed for 12 runs on 14 hits, striking out 10 while walking six Miners.
The Chillicothe Paints are currently 6-9 this summer season.