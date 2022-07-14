CHILLICOTHE – The Chillicothe Paints could get no offensive rhythm started in a, 7-3, loss to the Danville Dans, Wednesday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
The match up was between the teams with the two best records in the Prospect League and two of the hottest teams in the league. Coming into the game, Chillicothe had won eight of their last ten games and sported a home record of 13-4. Danville had won eight in a row and nine of their last ten games.
The loss knocks Chillicothe to 25-12 overall and 4-2 in the second half of the split season, one game, in the win column, behind the, Ohio River Valley Division leading, Johnstown Mill Rats.
With the win Danville improves to 29-9 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the second half of the split season.
Jake Norris was tagged with the loss, for the Paints, Norris went five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits.
John Gassler, who came on in relief of starting pitcher, Jackson Conn, got the win for Danville. Gassler threw two and one third innings of no-hit baseball, while walking one, striking out three and hitting a batter..
The Paints, came into the game with best fielding percentage in the league, but uncharacteristically committed three errors. On the offensive side, Chillicothe went 1-for-13 at the plate with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.
“We left a ton on base,” Chillicothe field manager Jackson White said. “That’s the number one thing we can’t do. We were 1-for-13 with runners scoring position, which is not good and the guys know that. We had chances to score.”
The Paints started off hot, after a one, two, three top of the first inning, Owen Wilson laced the first pitch he saw for a triple into the right field corner. He later scored on an error when the Danville second baseman could not negotiate a ground ball that could have ended the inning.
Norris had retired all seven batters he had faced when Will Portera stepped to the plate in the third inning, Portera drilled a ball over the right field wall to tie the game one apiece.
The Paints threatened to retake the lead in the home half of the fourth inning. A hit batter and a pair of walks loaded the bases with one out, but a lazy line drive the second baseman and a popout in foul territory to the third baseman ended the threat.
In the next half inning, Paxton Kling was hit by a pitch and scored when Will Carpenter doubled off the wall in right-center field, giving Danville a, 2-1, lead. An error and a hit batsmen later, Danville had loaded the bases with one out. Norris was able to induce a shallow fly ball and a sharp ground ball to the right side that first baseman, Tim Orr knocked down, picked and took the first base to end the threat.
The Paints left another runner in scoring position in the fifth inning, after reaching on a fielder’s choice and stealing second, Wilson was left stranded on second base.
Danville was able to get two runs across in the sixth inning. Jack Ellis was hit by a pitch, advanced on a walk and a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball to make it 3-1. Kling crossed the dish on a RBI groundout from Jonathan Thomas to push the lead to 4-1.
In the home half of the of the sixth inning, the first two men reached base only to see, Gassler strike out the next three batters to end any hope of a rally.
Each team scored a run in the seventh frame. For Danville, Kennan Taylor was knocked in on a RBI single by Ellis. For the Paints, Cameron Bowen reached on an error, stole second base, advanced on a hit batter and scored on a wild pitch.
Danville would add a run in the eighth inning and another in the ninth inning, In the bottom of the ninth, Chillicothe pushed a run across, Tim Orr’s sacrifice fly ball scored Owen Wilson to round out the scoring.
DANVILLE 001 012 111 - 7 8 2
CHILLICOTHE 100 000 101 - 3 5 3
WP: Gassler LP: Norris