SPRINGFIELD — The Chillicothe Paints outlasted the Champion City Kings on the road Sunday evening with the final score of 14-5. The Kings’ pitching staff struggled against an overwhelming Paints offensive approach early on with the visiting team collecting 12 runs in just the first two innings.
In the top of the first inning of Sunday’s contest, the Paints did not waste time putting six runs on the board all within the top of the first inning.
With three Paints loading the bases, No. 2 Kent Reeser received strike before hitting a what turned into a single thanks to an error committed by the Kings’ shortstop. Reeser’s hit prompted an earned run by No. 16 Jimmy Allen which put the Paints up 1-0 against the Kings.
Further in the top of the first inning and with the bases still loaded, Paints’ No. 13 Ben Gbur also hit a single toward the Kings’ second basemen who committed another defensive error leaving enough room for No. 10 Nathan Rose to score another earned run — Paints up 2-0.
Paints’ No. 7 Alex Ludwick came into the batter’s box next and on a 1-2 hit a double giving three Paints players on base enough time scurry in for three unearned runs — Paints now up 5-0.
Ludwick then scored an unearned run of his own after Paints’ No. 33 Josh Jackson was called out as he headed to first base for out number two of the inning. After the Kings obtained the third out, the Paints shifted to the defensive side after recording six runs on three hits with the Kings committing three team errors.
The bottom of the first was a quick offensive trip for the Kings who sought to match the Paints’ energy at the plate. However, out of the four batters stepping up, only Kings’ No. 17 Brent Widder was able to get on base before the Paints collected the third out.
In the top of the second inning after Allen scored another earned run for the Paints, the Kings opted to switch its pitching staff substituting No. 33 Gabe Phipps with No. 32 Caden Kline — Paints lead now at 7-0.
Keeping up the offensive pressure, Rose and No. 11 Trey Smith collected another two earned runs for the Paints putting the lead now at 9-0.
The Paints’ offensive approach remained strong as No. 4 Nathan Karaffa stepped into the batter’s box with one out in the top of the second inning. with two fellow Paints on base, Karaffa hit a home run which gave the Paints a three earned run score boost, putting the lead now at 12-0.
After the Paints boasted a homerun, the Kings’ pitching staff saw another switch as No. 34 Trey Meade came in for Kline to assist the defensive side.
The Paints allowed three runs on three hits by the Kings in the bottom of the third inning as the home team made a calculated attempt to get back in with a competitive edge. At the end of the third inning, the Paints still had a commanding lead now at 12-3.
Now in the bottom of the fourth inning and with two Kings on base, No. 27 JJ Wetherholt hit a single on a 2-2 count which prompted two more earned runs — Paints still lead, but now at 12-5.
The Paints scored two more runs in the top of the ninth and final inning of the contest solidifying a road win against the Kings with the final score 14-5.
Winning on the hill for the Paints was a collective effort as No. 3 Tyler Sarkisian, No. 39 Tyler Ronevich and No. 23 Marshall Pile roughly shared equal time pitching. Together, the pitching staff allowed five runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking 11 Kings.
The Kings split time with seven pitchers who together allowed 14 runs on 13 hits while striking out two and walking six Paints.
Ludwick was solid at the plate for the Paints recording one run on two hits, four RBIs all within five at bats — batting average of .400.
As of Monday afternoon, the Paints now hold a 15-12 record in the Prospect League. The Paints are schedule to play the Johnstown (PA) Mill Rats (7-20) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday evening at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.