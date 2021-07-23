CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Paints gained another win in the second half of the Prospect League’s season against the visiting West Virginia Miners with the final score 14-4.
In the top of the first inning, the Miners quick to get bodies on base with Paints’ pitcher No. 26 Tyler Wehrle walking Miners’ No. 2 Luke Chung to first. Following, No. 14 Isaac Miller advanced to first base on a 1-2 count hitting the ball to right field — Chung swiftly made his way around second base taking third.
Miners’ No. 21 Richard Ortiz connected on a 2-2 count putting the ball toward left field eventually being called out after the Paints’ shortstop slung it to first base. IN that time, Miller advanced to second base with Chung running in for the team’s first run score.
In the bottom half, the Paints took to offense eyeing for a chance to take the lead. With one out already, Paints’ No. 5 Ryley Preece walked to first base with No. 7 Alex Ludwick coming next to the plate; also being walked.
With two Paints covering first and second base, No. 2 Kent Reeser connected for a single to center field moving Ludwick to second and earning Preece the chance to score the team’s first run.
Temping the hill while on second base, Ludwick was caught red-handed in the midst of stealing third base. Leading off second, pitcher No. 6 Chase Swain threw to the second baseman prompting Ludwick to go for it eventually getting caught when trying to return to second base — Reeser advancing to second base afterwards.
Paints’ No. 31 Jake Silverstein then advanced to first after hitting toward second base giving Reeser enough time to go in for the score — Paints now up 2-1 heading into the second inning.
In the top of the third inning, momentum seemingly shifted toward to the Miners’ dugout as the team strung together a series of three unearned runs with two coming off a triple by No. 7 Evan Antonellis – Miners take the lead again this time 4-2.
Now in the bottom half of the third inning, the Paints attempted to soften the opposing lead with Preece connecting on a triple putting himself in prime scoring position. With one out already, Ludwick’s sac fly to center field gave Preece enough time to dash his way in for the earned run — Paints still down 4-3 heading into the fourth inning.
After a scoreless attempt on offense in the top half, the Paints rallied back into the lead this time producing six earned runs over the Miners — Paints now lead 9-4.
The Miners began to struggle in the ladder half of the contest as the team did not score for the remainder of the contest. A quick Miners offense did not stop the home team as the Paints scored another five runs putting the final score at 14-4; Paints win.
Winning pitcher for the Paints was Wehrle who within four innings allowed four runs on six hits striking out eight and walking one Miner. His supporting cast of No. 16 Mitch Milheim and No. 19 Trey Meaker combined for allowing no runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Losing on the hill for the Miners was a collective effort between Antonellis and Swain. In four innings, Swain allowed nine runs on nine hits striking none and walking four Paints. In three innings, Antonellis allowed five runs on 10 hits with one strikeout and two walks.
UP NEXT
As of Friday afternoon, prior to the Paints’ game against the West Virginia Miners (22-26), the team stands with an overall season record of 28-21 — 11-9 in the second half of the season. In their last 10 games, the Paints have been victorious in seven.
The Paints are scheduled to face-off against the Champion City Kings (20-24) this Saturday evening at Carleton Davidson Stadium in Springfield.