MONDAY, JUNE 20
The Chillicothe Paints fell, 11-4, to the REX, Monday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
The REX jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning, thanks in part to home runs from Parks Bouck and Brandon Boxer.
Chillicothe got one run back in the bottom of the first as Jeron Williams singled to start the inning ad scored from first on a double by Brett Carson.
Chillicothe got two more back in the bottom half the second inning. Nate Dorisnky singled and scored on a triple by Hunter Klotz, who later scored on a single by Connor Ashby, cutting into the REX lead.
Brennan DuBose homered for the REX to lead off the fifth inning, making it 8-3 REX.
The Paints got that run back in the bottom half of the inning. Cameron Bowen singled, advanced to third on a double by Williams and scored on a groundout by Carson, cutting it to an 8-4 deficit. That's as close as Chillicothe would get.
The REX scored a run in the eighth and two in the ninth, reaching the final score of 11-4.
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
The Chillicothe Paints erased a 6-1 deficit, scoring 11 runs over the final four innings in an 11-8 win over the Champion City Kings Sunday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Nick Lallathin earned the win for the Paints in relief. The lefthander didn't allow a run on three hits over two innings. Carson earned his first save of the season, throwing the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out three and walkig one.
Champion City scored first, Nick Dolan singled o lead off the second inning and on a RBI hit by Sean Kolenich. The lead grew to two runs in the fourth on another leadoff single by Dolan, this time he scored when the Kings executed a double-steal.
Kings starter Connor Lockwood kept the Paints' offense quiet through four innings, but Chillicothe’s bats finally broke through in the fifth inning . Cameron Bowen doubled with one out, scoring two batters later on a two-out single by Jeron Williams, cutting the Kings' lead in half.
Champion City got that run back and more in the next half-inning, scoring four times on just three hits. Dolan got it started again with a lead off hit and one Paints error, pushing their lead to 6-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
In the sixth frame, for the Paints, Ben Gbur got things going with a one-out single and scored on a double by Mike Sprockett. After Nate Dorisnky was hit by a pitch, Josh McAlister doubled to left field, scoring Sprockett and Dorinsky, cutting the deficit to 6-4.
Champion City brought in Manny Reyes to start the bottom of the seventh on the mound. After putting Williams on via a hit-by-pitch, Brett Carson launched a two-run home run, tying the game at 6-6. Sprockett reached base with a single and scored on a double by Dorinsky, giving the Paints the lead.
Chillicothe got some insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning, Bowen hit a lead off double, Williams hit a ground ball to the shortstop, who air-mailed the throw to first, sending the ball out of play and allowing Bowen to score and Williams to advance to second base. After two outs and a pitching change, Tim Orr singled home Williams and later scored on a double by Gbur. Sprockett singled in Gbur to give the Paints a five run lead, 11-6.
The Kings plated a pair of runs in the ninth to make the final margin.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
The Chillicothe Paints used of pair of two-run innings and timely pitching to win game two of a doubleheader against the West Virginia Miners 4-3 at VA Memorial Stadium Saturday night.
Tim Orr started the scoring for Chillicothe with a two-run line-drive single to center field, giving the Paints an early, 2-0, lead.
West Virginia would get their first run in the third inning on a single down the right-field line by Silas Butler, scoring Zach Doss, cutting the deficit in half. The Miners scored again in the top of the fifth inning on a single to center by Kevin Shea, tying the game up at 2-2.
The Paints grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the fifth inning with intentional walk to Orr to load the bases, another walk to Ben Gbur brought home Cameron Bowen, putting Chillicothe back in front 3-2. After a pitching change, another bases-loaded walk, this time by Nate Dorinsky, brought home another run, extending the Paints' lead to 4-2.
Silas Butler lead off the sixth inning with a first-pitch home run, shrinking the Chillicothe lead to one at 4-3. Brett Carson came in the seventh, closing the door on West Virginia, earning his first save of the season and securing the second Paints win of the night.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
The Chillicothe Paints used seven runs and seven hits to top the West Virginia Miners 7-4 in game one of the doubleheader Saturday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
The Paints started the scoring off in the bottom of the first inning when, Teays Valley graduate, Brett Carson drove Santrel Farmer with a RBI single, giving the Paints an early one -run lead.
West Virginia struck back in the top of the second inning, capitalizing on a walk and a single to left center, tying the game at 1-1.
The Miners would score again in the top of the third inning on a single down the right-field line, giving the Miners the lead.
Carson would single again in the bottom of the third, again scoring Farmer to tie it up at 2-2. Tim Orr would follow and ground into a double play, scoring Williams and giving the Paints up, 3-2.
In the fourth inning. an error on a play at second base allowed the Paints to add to their lead, making it 4-2. Carson would pick up his third RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly to left to make it 5-2. Orr would send a double to left-center field that scored two, stretching the lead to 7-2.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Miners scored one on a triple to the wall by Eddie León, making the score 7-3. A double by Coby Tweten scored León, cutting the Paints' lead to 7-4, the eventual final.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
The Chillicothe Paints scored early, but couldn't keep up with Danville' Dans’ offense, falling to the Dans 11-7 Friday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
The Paints started off hot, opening the bottom of the firs inning with a Jeron Williams triple. Brett Carson reached on an error at third, scoring Williams and giving Chillicothe a 1-0 lead.
Danville had the ansswer in the third innig with a RBI groundout by Carlos Vasquez, tying the game at one apiece.
In the fifth inning, the Dans would take the lead on an RBI double to right by Gray Bane, which was followed by a single to right by Jonathon Thomas, giving Danville a 3-1 lead. They'd capitalize on a wild pitch to score again in the inning, extending their lead to 4-1.
Danville would play add on with the long ball in the sixth inning. Trey Higgins III hit a three-run bomb extending the Danville lead their lead to 7-1.
The Dans tackedd on two more runs via the long ball in the seventh frame on a Cm Swanger home run, bringing the score to 9-1.
The Panits weren’t going away quietly. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Chillicothe scored when Cameron Bowen scamperd home home on a wild pitch and trimmed the lead to 9-2.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Paints would start to make things interesting. A fielder's choice off the bat of Connor Ashby scored Tim Orr, making it a 9-3 game. Brett Hilsheimer would add another run for Chillicothe on an RBI single to centerfield, Laterin the inning , an RBI groundout from Bowen cut further into the Danville lead. Williams would add on to the rally with a two-out RBI double, getting the Paints to within three runs at 9-6.
Danville's offense answered in the top of the nonth with a pair of runs. They scored on a single by BJ Banjon, taking their lead back to four runs Danville plated another on an RBI single by Higgins, giving them an 11-6 lead.
The Paints would get one back on a passed ball with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, making the score 11-7, but that as close as Chillicothe got.