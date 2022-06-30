TUESDAY, JUNE 28
The Chillicothe Paints scored ten runs over three innings to beat the West Virginia Miners, 10-3, Tuesday night, at VA Memorial Stadium. The win clinches the first-half division title for Chillicothe, assuring a home playoff game at the end of the regular season.
Evan Wolf made his Paints debut, pitching one and two thirds scoreless innings, while striking out three en route to his first win of the season. Jake Norris earned his first save of the season after throwing the final three and two thirds innings, allowing a run on one hit, walking four and striking out four. Starter Brandon Bergert exited the game after three and two thirds innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walking two and striking out three.
West Virginia got on the board in the third inning, thanks to consecutive RBI singles from Hayden Skipper and Coby Tweeten, giving the Miners an early lead.
In the bottom of the inning, Chillicothe had the answer. The Paints scored two runs on a pait of RBI singles by Tim Orr and Owen Wilson to tie the game. Later in the inning, a bases-loaded walk from Hunter giving the Paints a, 3-2, lead. Chillicothe would pick up a fourth run in the inning off a fielder’s choice to third off the bat of Connor Ashby, extending the lead to 4-2 after three innings.
The Paints would hold the Miners scoreless in the top of the fourth inning and turned the momentum into a run in the home half of the inning from an Orr sac fly to deep center, making it 5-2.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, shortstop Jeron Williams got the Paints another run after the ball he hit to shortstop couldn’t be picked cleanly on a low throw to first, giving the Paints a 6-2 advantage. Former Teays Valley standout, Brett Carson followed with a two-run single, scoring Cameron Bowen and Williams, pushing the Paints’ lead to 8-2. Josh McAlister added on with a two-out, two-run double, scoring Carson and Santrel Farmer and making it 10-2.
The Miners would score one in the top of the ninth, capping the scoring with the Paints in front 10-3.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
The Chillicothe Paints scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning of a 5-4 win over the Johnstown Mill Rats Sunday night at VA Memorial Stadium,
Sebastian Escobar started for Chillicothe, allowing four runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out eight over six innings. Brett Carson who started the game as the designated hitter and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth, finished as the winning pitcher, throwing the final three innings, allowing just one baserunner on a walk and striking out five, including all three Mill Rats he faces in the ninth.
Johnstown took the early lead. Joe Alcorn led the game off with a double and later scoried on a wild pitch, putting the Mill Rats up 1-0.
Chillicothe answered in the bottom of the inning. With the bases loaded on two walks and a hit batter, Mike Sprockett hit into an RBI fielder’s choice, tying the game at 1-1. Nate Dorinsky singled, scoring Tim Orr, giving the Paints a 2-1 lead after one inning.
Johnstown started the second inning with a leadoff walk by Randy Carlo IV, then Jake Casey hit a two-run home run, putting the Mill Rats back up at 3-2.
Again, the Paints had the answer in the bottom half of the inning. Cameron Bowen reached on an infield hit, stole second and advancied to third on a wild pitch. Santrel Farmer then walked ands swiped ssecond base, After a wild pitch brought home Bowen, another wild pitch in the inning scored Farmer, making it 4-3 Chillicothe.
Johnstown struck back in the top of the sixth inning after the leadoff hitter, Lukas Torres, singled and came around to score on a wild pitch, tying the game at 4-4.
In the bottom half of the eighth inning, the Paints took the lead on a pinch-hit, bases-loaded walk by Connor Ashby, which secured the win foe the Paints, 5-4
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
The Chillicothe Paints took advantage of some clutch pitching to get them out of many tight situations, but were unable to get the bats going in a 3-2 loss to the West Virginia Miners Saturday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
The Paints were held hitless until the fourth inning, when Tim Orr broke through with a one-out single, followed by Brett Carson being hit by a pitch. Cameron Bowen brought the runs across for Chillicothe, singling over the second baseman’s head and giving the Paints a 2-0 lead.
The starting pitcher for Chillicothe, Dylan Taliaferro, left the game after five and two thirds scoreless innings, striking out five. He exited with the bases loaded in the sixth, but Gino Sabatine stepped on the mound and got a groundout to hold the Miners scoreless, preserving the 2-0 lead.
On the first pitch of the seventh inning, West Virginia finally got its first run of the game, a solo home run by Coby Tweten. That started a three-run, four-hit inning for the Miners, capped off with a two-run single from Britain Shander, putting West Virginia in front, 3-2.
The Paints struggled in the last three innings at the plate with only one hit after the fifth inning.