TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Chillicothe Paints took on REX Baseball on Sunday, winning the contest on the road in Indiana with the final score 12-7 this past Sunday.
It did not take long for the Paints to get their first run of the game. With Paints’ No. 16 Jimmy Allen on third and No. 11 Trey Smith on second, a passed ball gave Smith the opportunity to advance one base and Allen an earned run, taking the lead in Indiana.
However, the lead would be short lived as REX’s No. 35 Rob Weissheier hit a home run in the bottom of the first with one REX already on base — Paints trail 2-1 at the end of the first inning.
At the end of the fifth inning, the Paints took the lead back after they scored another five runs compared to REX’s four — Paints lead 6-5 at the start of the sixth inning.
It was not until the top of the eighth inning where the action really started to kick up as the Paints tallied six run total — Paints now lead REX 12-5. REX Baseball attempted to climb back into the action in the bottom of the ninth inning, score two unearned runs before No. 11 Dylan Janke was called out for the third one of the inning.
At the end of nine innings, the Paints claimed victory on the road with the final score 12-7 against REX Baseball.
Winning on the hill for the Paints was No. 3 Tyler Sarkisian who pitched for roughly four innings allowing five runs on five hits, striking out two and walking three.
Losing on the mound for REX was No. 19 Dane Sykes who pitched for a similar four inning stretch, allowing six runs on six hits while striking out four and walking three.
Currently, the Paints sit at a 9-12 record in the Ohio River Valley division of the Prospect league, The Paints are scheduled to face-off against the Lafayette Aviators at 7:05 p.m. at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.