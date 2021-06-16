CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Paints recorded another win against the West Virginia Miners 2-1 Tuesday evening thanks to a walk-off hit in the final inning of the game.
It was a sunny, yet brisk evening at the VA Memorial Stadium as fans from across the southern Ohio landscape came to watch another Prospect League matchup. Last Friday, the Paints outlasted the Miners on their home diamond in West Virginia with the final score 3-2.
Prior to Tuesday’s contest, the Paints came in with a 7-9 record compared to the Miners’ 8-8 record in the summer ball season. In the Ohio River Valley division of The Prospect League, the Paints sit in third place just behind the Miners who currently are experiencing a three-game losing streak.
While the weather invited competition, the game itself was a slugfest as both dugouts tried desperately to put runs on the board.
In the top of the third inning, things started to heat up in the Miners’ dugout after a controversial call by one of the umpires. After a Miner player stole second base, the home plate umpire called interference against the visitors, forcing the runner back to first base — both players and fans alike could be heard pleading with the field’s officiating staff.
After the call was made, Miners’ Manager Tim Epling became seemingly frustrated with what had just occurred as he approached the home plate official who eventually kicking the veteran manager after he became irate. That would not stop him from making his case however as the field umpire then proceeded to interject himself between the other official and Epling.
Epling, now gone from the contest, ventured out of the dugout and away of the stadium before coming back to watch the rest of the game, but as a spectator.
The first hit of the game did not occur until the top of the third inning when Miners’ No. 22 Isaiah Ortega-Jones advanced to second base on a double. With two outs already, Ortega-Jones’ effort would fall short after fellow Miner No. 24 Pat Mills was putout.
In the top of the fifth inning, Miners’ No. 7 Denver Blinn went to first base on a fielder’s choice. Fellow teammate, No. 12 Straton Podaras advanced to first after being walked by Paints’ No. 36 Jake Norris — Blinn now at second base.
Mills ventured once again to the plate with two Miners on base. The left-handed batter earned a single after hitting the ball toward center field advancing Podaras to second and giving Blinn the opportunity to score — the first one recorded in the contest.
Shortly after recording their first and only run of the game, the Paints substituted Norris for No. 41 Dane Armbrustmacher for pitching duties.
For much of the game, the Paints struggled on the offensive end as the hitters kept trying to thread the needle for just one run. Faced with the possibility of being shutout at home, the Paints gave one last effort in the bottom of the ninth inning for a chance to take the lead.
Up first for the home squad was No. 4 Nathan Karaffa who, on a 3-2 count, advanced to first base after getting walked by Miners’ pitcher No. 31 Jacob Kinsell. With one player on base, Paints’ catcher, No. 40 Isaac Blair, stuck out swinging giving No. 32 Jackson Feltner a chance inside the batter’s box.
After getting one strike swinging, Feltner’s double was enough to usher in Karaffa for the tying run — score now 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth. Paints’ No. 2 Kent Reeser ran in for Feltner after getting on second base.
With one Paint on base, No. 15 Mitchell Vincent recorded a 3-2 before advancing to first base on a hit toward center field. By a walk-off, the Paints took the win at home after Vincent’s hit gave Reeser the opportunity to score an earned run — Paints win 2-1 against the West Virginia Miners.
Pitching for the Paints was a team effort as Norris and Armbrustmacher pitched for roughly half the game each, allowing one run on seven hits while combining for eight strikeouts and four walks. Miners’ No. 4 Myles Daniels and Kinsell allowed two runs on seven hits and combined for nine strikeouts and four walks.
On Thursday at 7:05 p.m., the Paints take on the Champion City Kings at the VA Memorial Stadium.