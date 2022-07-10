SUNDAY, JULY 10
The Chillicothe Paints jumped out to an early lead and used solid pitching Sunday afternoon, beating the Lafayette Aviators 4-2 in Lafayette.
Paints starter Dylan Taliaferro turned in another quality start, allowing just two runs on nine hits, walking two and striking outs six in seven innings. Cal McAninch threw a scoreless eighth, allowing two hits and striking out two. Evan Wolf earned his third save of the season, all against Lafayette, giving up a hit and striking out one in the ninth frame.
Chillicothe didn't waste much time getting on the board. In the first inning,, Mike Sprockett singled, advanced to third on a double by Jeron Williams and plated when Tim Orr smacked a RBI single, Ben Gbur made it four straight hits for the Paints, driving home Williams and giving Chillicothe a 2-0 lead.
They made it 3-0 in the third inning the same four players Sprockett, Willaims, Gbur and Orr with hits again, this time all singles, allowing Sprockett to score.
After Lafayette got a run in the bottom of the third inning, Chillicothe answered the next half-inning. Cameron Bowen lead off with a triple, scoring on a Sprockett fielder's choice, making it 4-1 Paints.
The Aviators got one in the sixth inning, but Chillicothe didn't give up another run, securing the win and a 3-1 roadtrip.
SATURDAY, JULY 9
The Chillicothe Paints made five errors and were shutout for the first time this season, losing 6-0 to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp Saturday night.
hillicothe was only able to muster three hits against Pistol Shrimp starting pitcher Noah Schultz, who some predict will go as high as 10th in next week's MLB Draft. Schultz didn't walk anyone and struck out seven in his five innings of work en route to his first win of the season.
Gunnar Boehm took the loss for Chillicothe. He allowed six runs, three earned, on nine hits, walking one and striking out five over 5 1/3 innings. Todd Bangtson retired the only two hitters he faced in the sixth. Jake Norris allowed just one hit and struck out three over the final two innings.
Illinois Valley got on the board in the bottom of the first innig. A Jack Johnstown singled to center field, that was misplayed allowed Juston Riosm who has walked aerier in the innings, to score from first, giving the 'Shrimp an early lead.
The "Shrimp doubled their lead in the third inning. Rios was hit by a pitch and later scored on a RBI double by Tucker Bougie. Harry Mauterer doubled in the fourth inninf and scored on a tdouble by Cole Luckey, making it 3-0 Pistol Shrimp.
A hit batter, teo hits two Paints errors yielded two more runs for Illinois Valley in the fifth inning making it 6-0 Pistol Shrimp.
Ty Weatherly threw the final four innings for Illinois Valley, retiring the first 10 batters he faced. Jeron Williams singled with one out in the ninth inning, but Weatherly struck out the final two batters of the game, giving his eight on the night and earning his second save of the year.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
The Chillicothe Paints got a strong start from Dawson Gabe and used some early runs to beat the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on the road 6-2 Friday night.
The Chillicothe righthander retired the first 11 Illinois Valley batters in order. He gave up his first baserunner in the fourth, a two-out walk. He also walked the leadoff man in the fifth inning before striking out the side.
Owen Wilson led the game off with a double and scored on a single by Jeron Williams, giving the Paints an early lead. Williams scored on an RBI single by Ben Gbur making it 2-0 before Gabe even went to the mound for the first time.
Chillicothe's Anthony Steele worked a two-out walk in the top of the fifth inning, advancied to third on a double by Cameron Bowen and scored on a wild pitch - one of five in the game for Illinois Valley - making it 3-0.
Gabe suttended his frist hit in the top of the sixth inning, a sinking line drive to right field off that bat giving Jared Quandt. He sacored an unearned run on an errant throw to first, cutting the Paints' lead to 3-1. Gabe would come out of the game with two outs in the sixth due to Prospect League pitch limits, allowing just one unearned run on one hit while striking out 11 in five and two thirds innings.
The Paints got another run in the top of the seventh inning, Steele walked, went to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a groundout by Bowen and later scoried on a throwing error by a 'Shrimp infielder, to put the Paints up by a count od 4-1.
Luke Adams hit a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut it to a 4-2
Isaac Danford threw his first inning as a Paint in the eighth, retiring all three batters he faced, striking out two.
It stayed 4-2 until the ninth, where the Paints scored multiple runs for the second straight night. After a leadoff walk, Steele launched his first home run of the summer, a no-doubter into the night sky, making it 6-2, the eventual final.
Cal McAninch threw the ninth for Chillicothe, his first outing in a Paints uniform since pitching late in the Prospect League Championship Game in 2019. He retired all three batters he saw, striking out two, giving the Paints' staff a season-high 15 strikouts on the night and the Paints their seventh-straight win.
THURSDAY, JULY 7
The Chillicothe Paints used a four-run ninth inning to complete a comeback win, beating the Lafayette Aviators Thursday night.
Chillicothe's startng pitcher, Brandon Bergert, allowed two runs on three hits, walking two and striking out four in five plus innings of work Lafayette's Jackson Dannelley allowed three runs on eight hits, walking one and striking out five in give andtwo thrds innings. Both would get a no-decision.
Nick Lallathin grabbed the win in relief, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits, while walking two and striking out four over three and two thirds innings. Bryson Walker took the loss for Lafayette, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out four and walking one in two and a third innings.
Tre Hondras hit a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the firstinning to put Lafayette up 1-0..
Chillicothe tied the game in the top of the third inning when Cameron Bowen singled with and later scored on a two-out double by Tim Orr.
The Paints took the lead in the sixth inning when former Teays Valley standout Brett Carson led off the inning with a hit and scired from first base on a double by Ben Gbur. Later in the iinning, Tim Orr reached on an infield hit, scoring Gbur and giving the Paints a 3-1 lead.
Lafatette answered n the bottom of the inning, Justin Bigard led off with a single anad scoried on a Tanner Craig single. Mike Snyder hit a ground ball that looked like it could be an inning-ending double play, but after the out at second, Bowen's throw to first was wide and went out of play, scoring Craig and tying the game at 3-3.
The Aviators took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Craig rched via a doubel and scored on a single by Ethan Bedgood, putting Lafayette back in front.
The Paints would not go way easy. In the ninth inning, Owen Wilson led off with a fly ball down the right field line that avoided Lafayette outfielder Zamaurion Hatcher's diving effort. The ball bounced out of play for a ground-rule double. After a wild pitch moved Wilson to third, he scored on an RBI triple by Hunter Klotz that ripped down the first-base and right-field line, tying the game at 4. Bowen singled, scoring Klotz, giving the Paints the lead back at 5-4. Jeron Williams then added an insurance run with a triple scoring Bowen. Williams scored on an RBI groundout by Carson, making it 7-4.
The Aviators got a home run from Drew Behling in the bottom of the ninth inning, but they left runners at second and third when Craig flied out to end the ballgame.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
The Chillicothe Paints took advantage of a quality start of their own and six Johnstown errors, beating the Mill Rats 10-3 Wednesday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Gino Sabatine started on the mound for Chillicothe and turned in a quality start for the Paints, Sabatine allowed one run on one hit thrugh seven innings of work, He alllowed one walk, while striking out eight.
The Paints built an early lead in the bottom of the second inning when Ben Gbur stole second base and drew a bad throw from the Johnstown catcher allowing Mike Sprockett to score, giving the Paints an early 1-0 lead. Connor Ashby would add to the lead with an RBI double to center field, scoring Gbur and giving Chillicothe a 2-0 lead.
The Paints would extend their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the third iining when Sprockett hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Tim Orr.
Chillicothe scored again in the bottom of the fourth on a Cameron Bowen RBI groundout, scoring Gbur and making it 4-0.
In the bottom half of the sixth inninf, Bowen would get another RBI,on a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Gbur, extending the Chillicothe lead to 5-0.
Johnstown scored its first run of the game in the top of the seventh inning on back-to-back hits to lead off the inning. Pete Capobianco led off with a double and was brought around to score by Sam Mast, making the score 5-1.
The Paints would answer in the first two at bats of the bottom of the inning. Orr slashed a single to lead off and Santrel Farmer followed that with a triple rdown the left-field line, scoring Orr and taking the lead to 6-1. Farmer would score himself a few pitches later on a wild pitch, giving Chillicothe a 7-1 lead. Gbur smacked a single to left field, allowing Sprockett to score on a bobble by the left fielder, giving the Paints an 8-1 advantage.
The Mill Rats tacked on another run in the eighth inning, capitalizing on two walks, scoring one on a single to shrink the lead to 8-2.
The Paints would respond in the home half of the inning, scoring two runs on a double to the wall off the bat of Sprockett, giving him three RBIs in the game and extending the lead to 10-2.
Johnstown added a run in the top of the ninth inning to make the fnal margin 10-3.