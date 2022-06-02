CHILLICOTHE - After having their first contest, a road game rained out Wednesday evening, the Chillicothe Paints returned to the friendly confines of VA Memorial Stadium on Thursday to do battle with the Champion City Kings from Springfield.
And after a sluggish start, the Paints gave the hometown crowd something to cheer about with a victory, 8-4
Paints' offense was struggling to fire on all cylinders, but then the Chillicothe squad sent nine batters to the plate with to score five runs in the fourth inning and seven batters the very next inning, tacking on an additional three runs.
"The first pitcher they (the Kings) threw, we hit him hard," Paints' Field Manager Jackson White said. "We had some good at bats, swung the bats well, the balls just didn't fall. I knew it was just a matter of time before we were going to get a few across."
Nick Lallathin picked up the win, on the bump, for Chillicothe, while Lallathin threw four innings of shutout baseball allowing only two hits. Charlie Shafer was tagged with the loss for the Kings. Shafer gave up three earned runs on four hits.
Lallathin came on in relief of Jake Norris who had to leave after finishing just two innings.
"It was disappointing to see him (Norris) go down," White said. "His elbows stated to flare up on him a little so I pray to God he's healthy and nothing serious is injured."
After being retired in order in two of the first three innings and leaving the bases loaded in the other, the Paints' offense came alive in the fourth inning. Tim Orr and Kade Wroot led off the frame with back-to-back hits, later in the inning Josh McAlister laced a triple into right field to bring both runners in. Connor Ashby's RBI single brought McAlister across the dish to tie the game. Three batters later, Mike Sporckett brought in Ashby and Cameron Bowen who had reached base via a fielder's choice.
In the fifth frame, the Paints' rattled off a trio of hits too begin the rally with Hunter Klotz picking a RBI. McAlister and Bowen both also picked a RBI each to extend the lead.
After giving up three runs in the third inning, the Paints' pitching staff all but silenced the Champion City bats. Lallathin, relieved by Todd Bangston and Noah Kandel, held the Kings two hits. One was erased on a double play and the other was vanquished on relay throw from left center field when Champion City's Jayson Zmejkoski tried to stretch a double into a triple.
McAlister was 2-for-3 on the night with three RBIs and scored a run.
"I was just going out there to have fun," McAlister said. "It was fun, the fans were really good today. They were good cheering us on and it will be fun to play in front of them the rest of the season."