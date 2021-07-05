SPRINGFIELD — The Chillicothe Paints claimed 13 consecutive wins heading into July Fourth’s contest in Springfield however the Champion City Kings surpassed the Paints 6-2 with two home runs coming in the first inning.
Prior to Sunday’s East-Ohio River Valley Division standoff, the Paints held an extensive win streak — 13 consecutive and tying the Prospect League’s record — with wins coming Friday and Saturday evenings.
On Friday, the Paints scored a combined six runs in three innings against the Kings’ 2. Chillicothe’s defense remained consistent limiting King runs with the final score 12-5 in Favor of the Paints.
The Kings allowed 12 runs on 13 his by opposing hitters with the Paints committing two errors on defense. The Paints allowed five runs on 11 hits as the Kings had one team error.
On Saturday, the Kings ventured on down to VA Memorial Stadium as the visiting team sought to wrong past mistakes. In just the first two innings, the Kings scored six runs (three in the first and three in the second) compared to one for the Paints coming the bottom of the second.
However, the Paints did not faulter, grabbing an additional four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with the score now at 6-5, Kings still leading. A scoreless top half by the Kings would prove to be a turning point in the contest as the Paints nabbed another two runs officially taking over the lead 7-6.
The Kings failed to challenge the Paints takeover, tallying the 13th consecutive win by Chillicothe.
This past Independence Day, the Kings looked to challenge the high-rolling Paints once again, this time on their home field.
Momentum went in the Kings’ favor right off the bat in the bottom of the first inning Sunday evening as the Kings aimed for the fences and beyond.
With one out already in the inning, Kings’ No. 15 Ben Ross stepped onto the plate, advancing to first base after hitting a foul ball. Kings’ No. 17 Brent Widder went up to bat and hit a home run scoring two runs.
That was not the only homerun Paints’ No. 9 Drew Wilson surrendered in the inning. Coming off the two-run homerun, Kings’ No. 30 Lukas Galdoni snagged himself a homerun on a 2-1 count putting the Kings ahead 3-0.
Heading into the top of the second inning, the Paints scored their first earned run of the game from No. 40 Isaac Blair who sprinted from third base after a single by No. 34 Colin Summerhill — Paints down 3-1 heading into the bottom half.
In the top of the third inning, the Paints were able to grab one more run before the Kings score another three in the bottom of the sixth inning. After nine innings, the Kings claimed victory 6-2 putting the Paints’ win streak to a halt in the process.
Winning on the hill for the Kings was No. 23 Jake Miller who pitched for four innings allowing 2 runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking three.
Losing on the mound for the Paints was Wilson who pitched for five innings allowing five runs on five hits while striking out six and walking three.
NEXT UP
The Paints (20-13) are schedule to face off against the Johnstown Mill Rats (9-24) today at 7:00 p.m. at Sargent’s Stadium.