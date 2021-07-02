CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Paints won their 11th consecutive game against the Champion City Kings Thursday evening at home with the final score 8-2 as the Prospect League enters the second half of its summer season.
The visiting Kings from Springfield were the first to draw blood against the Paints in the top of the first inning. Kings’ No. 27 JJ Wetherholt gave the first batting attempt for the Kings and on a 2-1 hit a double toward left field.
Next at bat, Kings’ No. 10 Alex Finney hit what would have been a single, on a 2-2 count, but was called out. However, while the Paints obtained the first out of the inning, Wetherholt still found enough room to advance to third base putting him in a better scoring position.
Kings’ No. 15 Ben Ross then came to the plate and on a 1-2 count hit a sacrifice fly toward centerfield. Committing the second out of the inning, the sac fly was just what Wehterholt needed to run in for the first earned score of the contest — Kings up on the Paints 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first.
The Paints’ offensive attempt was short lived in the bottom half as the team’s hitters recorded just one hit with one player being left on base.
After a scoreless second inning for both teams, the Paints’ defense stayed vigilant grabbing all three outs with no one being left on base in the top of the third inning.
Now in the bottom half of the third, the Paints’ Josh Jackson quickly picked up a double on a 1-1 count setting right-handed batter up in decent scoring position. Jackson gravitated to third base after fellow Paint, No. 32 Jackson Feltner, was called out for his hit for out number one.
After, Paints’ No. 16 Jimmy Allen took his attempt at home plate, but struck out swinging for out number two.
With two out already in the inning, No. 34 Colin Summerhill took his swing on a 1-0 count and hit a single toward left field. At the same time, the Illinois right-hander opened a scoring opportunity for Jackson who sprinted from first to home plate tying the game at 1-1.
The Paints put another scoring series together in the bottom of the fifth inning after staying consistent on the defensive end against the Kings.
As Jackson got himself on first base after hitting toward the Kings’ shortstop, Feltner took another attempt at home plate and advanced to first base on a fielder’s choice — Jackson called out for out number one.
As Allen made his attempt, Feltner advanced to second base after a wild pitch by Kings’ No. 4 Trey Carter. Allen, still at the plate, remained patient on a 1-1 count hitting a double and moving Feltner all the way home for another earned score.
The Paints grabbed two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning surpassing the Kings on the scoreboard at 4-1.
With two outs already in the top of the sixth inning, Kings’ No. 15 Ben Ross hit a foul ball before cranking a hit over the back fences for a home run tallying another score for the Kings — score 4-2 heading into the bottom half.
A Kings home run did not phase the Paints who gathered two runs before No. 2 Kent Reeser stepped onto home plate. On a 3-2 count, Reeser struck a home run himself with one fellow Paint on base for a total of two runs being added the home team’s lead — Paints now up 8-2.
The game was called after the seventh inning in favor of the Paints at home with the final score 8-2 against Champion City.
Winning on the mound for the Paints was No. 26 Tyler Wehrle who pitched for roughly over five innings allowing two runs on two hits, striking out five and walking two Kings. In a support role, Paints’ No. 31 Jake Silverstein pitched for roughly over one inning allowing no runs on one hit while striking out four.
Losing on the hill for the Kings was Carter who pitched for five innings allowing four runs on seven hits striking out two and walking one. His substitute, No. 37 Joe Toth, allowed four runs on four hits.
Thursday’s victory against the Kings marked the 11th straight win for the Paints as they now top the Ohio River Valley East Division of the Prospect League ahead of the Kings, West Virginia Miners and Johnstown (Pa.) Mill Rats. The Paints, as of Friday afternoon prior to their second scheduled contest against the Kings, stood with a record of 18-12.
Up next
The Paints start the second half of the summer season on a high note with their next scheduled game taking place at VA Memorial Stadium again at 7:05 p.m. this Saturday against the Kings (17-13).