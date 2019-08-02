LANCASTER — Garet Goodwin prevented Circleville Post 134 from getting its offense on track on Friday night, leading Wayne County Post 68 to a 6-0 win in the winner’s bracket final at Beavers Field.
The defending state champion Panthers (22-17) must defeat Sidney Post 217 (17-14) this morning at 10 to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament. Post 134 blanked Post 217 3-0 in its opening game of the tournament.
Goodwin checked the Panthers to just four hits and struck out five batters in recording the win.
The Panthers only threatened twice.
Nick Salyer singled to left with two outs in the first inning and Noah Cline worked a walk, but Goodwin coaxed a groundout to shortshop to end the inning.
The Gunslingers (30-7) seized the lead for good in the bottom of the frame on a two-run homer over the right field fence off the bat of Tyler Pettorini.
Wayne County put the game away with a four-run fifth, highlighted by an RBI single from Pettorini and a three-run homer over the right field fence off the bat of Jay Luikhart to make it 6-0.
Lane Larson and Seth Lockard reached on back-to-back singles to open the seventh for the Panthers, but Goodwin bounced back to induce a groundout for a double play and a fly out to send the Gunslingers onto the championship round of the tournament.