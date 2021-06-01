GREENCASTLE, IN — DePauw's Erin Pasch (Indianapolis, Ind.) has earned a spot in the NCAA Division III Championships in the heptathlon and was one of four Tigers to earn U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) all-Great Lakes Region honors.
The student-athletes with the top five times/marks in each event in each region earn the distinction. Pasch posted the highest heptathlon point total in the region with 4,773 at the Gibson Invitational hosted by Indiana State in mid-April. She will compete in the heptathlon this Thursday and Friday at the NCAA Championships in Greensboro, N.C.
Pasch was also part of the third-ranked 4x400 relay in the region as she joined Charlotte Borland (Huntington, Ind.), Annalise Grammel (Canal Winchester, Ohio) and Seelye Stoffregen (Greencastle, Ind.) to break the school record with a time of 3:58.12 at Rose-Hulman's Friday Night Spikes meet.
