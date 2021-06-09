CIRCLEVILLE — As the summer months welcome outside activities, the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities is ramping up is Unified Golf Program after last year’s was altered due to COVID-19.
According to Special Olympics Coordinator Jeremy Joyce, the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities started its golfing program roughly almost two years ago. Over approximately three years ago, Joyce took the role of coordinator in hopes to bring something new to the board and those it serves.
Like some locals in the area, the opportunity to relax while playing a strategic sport gave Joyce the idea that maybe the sport of golf would be a nice addition to the special olympics programming done in Circleville.
“I am a big golfer,” Joyce told The Circleville Herald. “So, I looked into it more with the special Olympics to see what kind of options there were.”
On the board’s website, it states that the Special Olympics is a “great opportunity” for developmentally disabled individuals to get involved in organized athletics. The program is open to anyone eight years old or older who also reside in Pickaway County.
The organization located in the City of Circleville conducts what is known as “unified golf”, where one athlete is paired with a partner ranging from either a provider, a family friend, a family member or virtually any community member who is up for a challenge on the Ohio green landscape.
In competition, each tandem takes turns taking strokes for nine holes, Joyce explained.
According to Special Olympics Ohio, Unified Sports are meant to bring together equal numbers of athletes with or without “intellectual disabilities”, along with those who are of similar age and ability — it is said to expand athletic opportunities and increase inclusion.
Special Olympics Ohio currently provides unified programs such as alpine skiing, track and field (or athletics), basketball, bocce, bowling, golf, power lifting, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis and volleyball.
Last year, unsurprisingly, the Pickaway board’s golf program was halted due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19 at the time, however, some organized competition was allowed given the sport is typically conducted outside.
Joyce stated that while last year was less than desirable, the two years prior saw couple athletes make their way to the regional tournament and state tournament.
With a new year and a better public health climate, the local organization looks to get back in the swing of things.
“I am super excited...we were able to do a little bit last year,” Joyce detailed. “Luckily golf is one of those sports that has gotten more popular over the last few years...the athletes are really excited.”
Typically, around 10 athletes sign up to partake in the Special Olympics Program with another 10 partners joining in on the fun — totaling to over 20 individuals. The age or participants who compete in Pickaway County range from either six years old to over 70 years old.
As of now, the Pickaway County Board of DD is seeking partners to volunteer their time on the green. Joyce recommends athletes find someone they know personally.
The golf program takes place at the Pickaway County Country Club, located along Stoutsville Pike in Circleville. The local entity has been “a great partner” and every year, its landscape gives host to the golf program.
“They are super helpful and super accommodating,” Joyce said.
Joyce and others have already met at the country club this past Tuesday with most of the participants returning from the years prior.
If individuals are looking to get involved as a partner with the program, they can email Joyce at jeremyjoyce@pickawaydd.org. From there, volunteers will need to get a background check, paid for by the board, after filling out a form from the Special Olympics coordinator.