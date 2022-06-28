WILLIAMSPORT – Peyton Proffitt was recognized as Westfall’s first individual state champion in school history Tuesday evening at Westfall High School.
With a vault of 12-feet, nine inches, Proffitt achieved a new Westfall school record when she won the OHSAA Division II Girls Pole Vault Championship on June 4 at Jesse Owens Stadium.
“It is important for us to recognize Peyton (Proffitt) and the accomplishments she was able to achieve at this year’s OHSAA State Girls Division II Track and Field competitions,” Westfall High School principal Jason Fife said.
Fife then listed accomplishments Proffitt has earned through her four years at Westfall which include: three-time SVC Champion, four-time Regional qualifier, two-time District champion, a Regional Champion, three-time State qualifier, three-time All-Ohio selection, a school record of 12 feet nine and a half inches, a State runner-up finish in the indoor track competition, a Girls Division II State Championship and a fifth place finish at the Adidas National competition.
“Peyton, we are here for you this evening, it is quite an accomplishment to be the first ever individual State Champion in the history of Westfall Local Schools,” Fife said. “That will certainly that will be a legacy that you and your family will leave for other athletes for many years to come. You are definitely going to be an icon here, probably as long as Westfall Local Schools exist.”
Fife went on to say Proffitt was a “fine young lady” who he has had the opportunity to work with since she was in the sixth grade.
“You are first class and we are super proud of you,” Fife said.
Superintendent Jeff Sheets then took the microphone to congratulate and thank Proffitt.
“When an athlete does something like you did, you make the whole school district look good,” Sheets said. “You make the whole community look good. You make everybody in the district look good.”
“People set records,” Sheets continued. “And records are always broken, but you set a record that can never be broken. You will always be the first Westfall student to get an individual State Championship, no matter what happens, that is always going to be you.”
Sheets talked about how it was great to see Proffitt’s relationship with her father, who was also her coach, grow and the relationship she had with Tyler Shipley, who competed in Boys Pole Vault at the State Track and Field Championships.
Sheets presented Proffitt with a plaque that the school would have a replica of placed in the school lobby recognizing Proffitt as a State Champion.
“I’ve been realizing it more and more, especially after Nationals. I’m done with high school,” Proffitt said. “I’m just really happy it went the way I planned it to. I think I wouldn’t have been happy with getting second, honestly, so I think I’m really happy with what I accomplished and be able to be happy with the way I ended my high school career.”
Proffitt said she accomplished everything she set her mind to doing and that’s why she’s happy about her high school career and her senior season.
Proffitt said during her freshmen year she put in “just enough effort” during practice and that it was the same in her sophomore year, but everything changed in her junior and senior years.
“In my junior year was when I started putting more work, that was when I got eighth in the state,” Proffitt said. “My senior year, I started practicing every single day, working out even when I didn’t want to. There were times when I definitely didn’t want to go to pole vault practice or didn’t want to work out.”
Proffitt recalled getting up early and practicing the pole vault in the cold and windy conditions.
“But we pushed through and I think that’s what it takes to become a champion in any sport, you just need to keep that dedication and keep progressing through.”