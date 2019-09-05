Teays Valley fought hard against visiting Pickerington Central, on Thursday but five second half goals sent the visiting Tigers to a 7-0 non-league win.
“Despite the final score, all things considered we worked really hard tonight,” TV coach Jason Herbert said. “A lot of young people really stepped up and we’re proud of them for that, we have to continue to build on that.”
Despite a tough own goal early on, Teays Valley battled hard throughout the entire first half and held their own. Despite its hard work, Central was able to find a goal before halftime to make it 2-0.
The Vikings struggled in the first 10 minutes of the second half, allowing two goals as Central doubled their lead, but again would battle back and stay strong for long stretches of the half.
Central went on to score three goals in the final 12 minutes, leaving the final at 7-0.
The Vikings (1-3) resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Saturday at Circleville.
Waverly 6,
Logan Elm 1
Olivia Adams made 11 saves for Logan Elm on Thursday in a non-league loss to host Waverly.
The Braves resume MSL-Buckeye play on Saturday at Fisher Catholic.