PICKERINGTON —The Teays Valley boys soccer team concluded their season Thursday night in a Division I Central District sectional semifinal with a 5-0 loss at the hands of host Pickerington Central.
Offensively, the Vikings were unable to mount a sustained threat. On the defensive end, the Vikings played their second consecutive match without two of their four starters in the defensive line due to season ending injuries and the Tigers took advantage of it. Mason Koch recorded 14 saves for Teays Valley for the second consecutive match.
The loss gives the Vikings a final record of 8-8-1. Teays Valley will bid farewell to 11 seniors; Wyatt Burroughs, Zach Cline, Aidan Craig, Parker Hamilton, Caden Hossfeld, Koch, Cam Mailer, Reid Mengerink, Cole Sauerbrun, Zach Snyder and Chris Williams.
Pickerington Central (10-5-2) will advance to a district semifinal on Tuesday to face Olentangy Liberty at a site to be determined.
Hillsboro 1,
Circleville 0
Hillsboro scored the lone goal of a Division II Southeast District sectional semifinal match on Thursday with 7:30 remaining to post a 1-0 win over host Circleville.
Amanda-Clearcreek 2,
Bishop Ready 1
Amanda-Clearcreek scored the final goal of a Division III Central District sectional semifinal match on Thursday to edge visiting Bishop Ready 2-1.
The Aces host Madison-Plains on Monday for a sectional final.