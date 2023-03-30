Last week the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD) held their annual March Madness School Games at the Horizon Gymnasium at Circleville High School.
The PCBDD has held this event for over 20 years and the proceeds from the concession sales and the 50/50 raffle sales all support the local Pickaway County Special Olympics.
PCBDD’s Community Connections and Social Media Coordinator Heather Foll talked about how the idea of having the March Madness games came to be.
“The games began with the idea of bringing people of all abilities together to celebrate Disabilities Awareness Month in a fun, inclusive environment,” Foll said.
The event has two games, Logan Elm vs Westfall and Circleville vs Teays Valley.
“Each team is made up of school age children from their home school who are served by the Pickaway County Board of DD, and high school basketball players and some teachers from their school,” Foll explained.
Cheerleaders from each school also join in on the fun by cheering on their respective teams.
The Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities hasn’t been able to hold this event since 2019 due to COVID-19. However, the absence of the event didn’t impact the incredible turnout for the games.
“Every year that we have held this it is a full house and this year was no different,” Foll said. “We had a great turnout!”
She went on to say the crowd was loud with applause from beginning to end. Foll described the fun and exciting atmosphere.
“We had a great music line up during time outs with cheerleaders throwing t-shirts and mini basketballs out to the crowd.”
The National Anthem was sung before each game, this year’s performers were Ryliegh Garrett and MaKenzie Love. There was even a Pep Band there to keep things lively.
“The Logan Elm Pep Band joined us this year for the Logan Elm vs. Westfall game and brought even more energy to the game,” Foll said.
She also credited Mitchell Salisbury and Scott Allen for bringing excitement with their fun announcing. There was even halftime entertainment provided by Chance to Dance performers.
Foll said the PCBDD loves being part of and being supported by a community like the one in Pickaway County.
“People are invested in supporting inclusion and recognizing everyone’s skills and abilities. We can’t wait to do it again next year!”