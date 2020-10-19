Fall Sports graphic

Football: Fairfield Union defeated Circleville 35-14

Cincinnati Anderson defeated Teays Valley 52-14

Volleyball:Logan Elm Defeted Liberty Union in five sets 25-22, 25-23, 15-25, 24-26, 15-10.

