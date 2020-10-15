Fall Sports graphic

Results:

Volleyball:

Adena defeated Westfall in straight sets 25-22 25-18 and 25-15.

Circleville won the outright Mid State League title winning in 4 sets 22-25, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-11 over visiting Logan Elm.

Upcoming games:

Football:

Logan Elm at Licking Valley Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Teays Valley vs. Anderson location TBA Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Amanda Clearcreek at Liberty Union Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Volleyball:

Westfall at Zane Trace on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

Circleville at Amanda Clearcreek Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm vs. Liberty Union Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Westfall at Liberty Union Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

Cross Country:

Circleville, Logan Elm, and Teays Valley at the Mid-State League meet at Fairfield Union. Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.

Westfall at Unioto Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

email scollins@circlevilleherald.com follow on twitter @Collins_Herald

